Hurricanes All-Stars help lead NHL Metro Division to an early win over the Pacific

Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes did their part early in the NHL All-Star festivities Saturday to help the Metro Division win its first game of the day and advance to the final game.

Aho had a goal and Andersen stopped a handful of tough shots, including breakaways by Connor McDavid and Mark Stone as the Metro topped defending champions Pacific Division 6-4.

Jack Hughes scored a pair of goals in the second half and Jake Guentzel of Pittsburgh added another to snap a 3-3 tie to lead the Metro.

Andersen earned the starting nod and fared will in his 10 minutes of work. He allowed just one goal in the first half of the game — a wicked wrister from San Jose’s Timo Meier — and otherwise stood strong against the Pacific Division group. His biggest save came on a breakaway by Edmonton’s McDavid, who broke free with his speed just about halfway through the opening half, and he added another against hometown favorite Stone of Vegas not too long afterward. Stone also finished with a pair of goals.

On the other end, Aho also earned a starting spot thanks to his familiarity with his team’s head coach, Canes’ bench boss Rod Brind’Amour. After noted pest Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals, who was booed by the local Vegas fans all weekend, opened the scoring just 14 seconds in.

Claude Giroux made it 2-1 for the Metro a bit later, and then 12 seconds after that, Aho deked left, moved right and tucked the puck 5-hole on Pacific Division starter John Gibson of Anaheim.

The first half of the first game ended with Brind’Amour’s team on top, 3-1.

In the second half, with the goalies swapped out (Tristan Jarry of Pittsburgh replaced Andersen, and Thatcher Demko of Vancouver replaced Gibson), the Pacific came back to even the score, getting two early goals from Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas) and Jordan Eberle (Seattle) to tighten things up.