Hurricanes set a new standard with post-game 'bat flip' celebration



Whether you’re a fan of the elaborate choreography that goes into the Carolina Hurricanes’ win celebrations or you hate them as much as Brian Burke, we can probably agree that the team’s latest post-game performance was their best yet.

The Hurricanes have made it worthwhile to stick around following wins at home this season with their awesome “Storm Surges” for the crowd to enjoy. While the slow, “viking clap” has been a staple during these spectacles, each ending has been pleasantly different.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following a convincing 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena to put themselves within one point of the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference, Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele was the centre of attention following the clap led by Dougie Hamilton.

With all eyes on him, the 22-year-old’s performance definitely wasn’t a swing and a miss.





Stormy, Carolina’s mascot that was playing catcher, clearly called a bad pitch for Hamilton to throw as that imaginary ball came straight down the pipe.

Foegele got all of it, did a fantastic impression of Jose Bautista’s famous bat flip and touched all the imaginary bases before celebrating his walk-off home run with the rest of his team.

We can only hope that the Hurricanes, who are now 15-5-1 in 2019, can find a way to sneak into the postseason. Who knows what they’d have planned following a victory once the stakes are raised a little higher.

Warren Foegele threw up an epic bat-flip in the Hurricanes’ latest post-game masterpiece. (Getty)

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports

