Hurricanes ride Jordan Staal hat trick to big win over Ducks, stay atop Metro divison

Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks tried to score his third lacrosse-type goal of the season Sunday.

The Carolina Hurricanes were ready for it. This would be a game not to be decided by offensive wizardry or trick shots.

After a fast start and flurry of goals, it became a game of toughness and patience that the Canes wound up winning 5-2 at PNC Arena.

Jordan Staal had a hat trick — the second time in three games the Canes team captain had a multi-goal game and his first three-goal game since the 2012 playoffs. Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and assist and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina while goalie Frederik Andersen ended a personal three-game losing streak with his 34th win of the season.

With 102 points, the Canes (47-18-8) have a two-point lead over the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division and will next play the Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The first period Sunday was about scoring. The second period had some mayhem.

The Canes scored three times in the first 9:30 of the game as Svechnikov redirected a Brady Skjei pass, Staal went top-shelf for a goal and Martinook knocked one past Gibson after a Max Domi pass.

Staal’s second goal, at 13:42 of the third, pushed the lead to 4-2 and came after some slick passing by Jaccob Slavin and Nino Niederreiter. He had hats flying on the ice with an empty-net goal at 18:52.

The Ducks, after a game Saturday in Philadelphia, were a little sluggish early but then cranked things up. Defenseman Josh Mahura winged a long shot from the point past Andersen and Troy Terry crashed the net, fell and still managed to get the puck in the net as Andersen had the Ducks’ Derek Grant falling into him.

Brind’Amour used his coach’s challenge, claiming goaltender interference, but the ruling was a good goal by Terry and that Canes defenseman Brett Pesce pushed Grant into Andersen.

The fans settled back into their seats, expecting more in the second, only to have things turn ultra physical late in the period.

Svechnikov and Kevin Shattenkirk had jostled in front of the Ducks net, Shattenkirk getting in a late slash on the way to the net. Svechnikov then lined up Shattenkirk for one of the most thunderous hits of the season, separating the veteran defenseman from his stick and repositioning his helmet.

Three minutes later, the neutral zone was filled with bodies and gloves. Svechnikov tripped Ryan Getzlaf, then took a hit in the back from the Ducks’ Adam Henrique. The Canes’ Seth Jarvis hopped in. So did the Ducks’ Gerry Mayhew and others and it took the refs and linesmen several minutes to get everyone separated.

The result: Henrique, Getzlaf and Mayhew went to the penalty box. Svechnikov and Jarvis also sat for two minutes. Order was restored and the Canes were on the power play.

The Canes couldn’t score on the power play — again. They outshot the Ducks 18-9 in the period but Gibson refused to allow a fourth goal.