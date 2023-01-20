Hurricanes defense key to 5-2 win over Wild, but Canes’ Max Pacioretty injured again

Just when it seemed the Carolina Hurricanes might be caught up in some type of mid-season doldrums, they put together 60 solid minutes Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

How solid?

Goaltender Frederik Andersen, starting for the third time in four games, did his job in outdueling the Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury. Andersen made seven saves during a five-minute Wild power play in the third after an Andrei Svechnikov penalty.

The Canes’ defensemen continued to find the net as Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield all scored. And an improving penalty kill produced another shorthanded goal as Teuvo Teravainen scored after a hustling Chatfield play and setup pass.

Winger Martin Necas, hoping to be voted into the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, had a goal and an assist for the Canes (28-9-8) and looked All-Star worthy. The Canes’ power play was hit and miss, but Skjei’s 10th of the season came with the man advantage in the second period.

But — and it’s a big caveat — there was a very scary moment late in the game that took the breath out of PNC Arena. Max Pacioretty, who had an Achilles tear in preseason and had just recently returned to game action, injured his right leg — the same leg on which he had Achilles surgery — and had to be helped off the ice. On the play, Pacioretty had the puck near the Wild net and was pivoting to make a pass back to Seth Jarvis when his leg gave out and he crumbled to the ice.

The Wild (25-15-4), who edged the Canes in their first game in mid-November, came to PNC Arena with a three-game winning streak.

The Wild scored the game’s first goal as forward Kirill Kaprizov tapped in a rebound on a second-period power play. It was his 26th of the season — 12th on the power play — and the 100th of his career in 180 games.

Matt Boldy scored on a breakaway in the third after Carolina had built the lead to 5-1 on the Necas goal.

One downside for the Canes: Svechnikov banging the Wild’s Brandon Duhaime into the boards from behind in the third. Svechnikov picked up a five-minute major, a game misconduct and headed to the locker room, his night over.

Story continues

Takeaways from the game

▪ Some real goaltending starpower this night. Fleury came into the game with 534 career wins and Andersen 268. That’s a lot of hockey, a lot of stopping pucks.

▪ For a big man, and Andersen has the size of a tight end at 6-4 and 238 pounds, he has an economy of movement when he’s dialed in.

▪ Some players are natural goal scorers and the Wild’s Kaprizov is one of the NHL’s best. Every time the puck is on his stick the Russian forward has that dangerous feel to him. And the puck seems to find him, too..

▪ Svechnikov, headed to the All-Star Game, had two assists Thursday but has yet to score a goal in 2023. That’s nine straight games without one, leaving him stuck on 19 for the season.

▪ Terrible decision by Svechnikov on his hit on Duhaime in a third. Senseless play with Canes leading 5-2, forcing five minutes of penalty killing. The Wild pulled Fleury for a sixth attacker.

▪ Teravainen started the game on the fourth line but Brind’Amour may soon have to move No. 86 back to Aho’s line. Maybe drop Seth Jarvis down for a few games.

▪ Had to be a scary moment for Brind’Amour seeing Brett Pesce go down to the ice late in the second period. With the Canes trying to clear the puck out of their zone, it hit Jordan Staal’s skate, then hit Pesce in the face.

▪ Rough night for Wild’s Ryan Hartman. He takes an undisciplined 10-minute misconduct penalty in the first. In the second period, he inadvertently kicks the stick out of Fleury’s hand before Burns tied the score 1-1 with a forehand-to-backhand shot.