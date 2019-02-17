Hurricanes Respond to Don Cherry, Make 'Bunch of Jerks' Shirts

The Hurricanes have gained popularity for their "Storm Surge" celebrations at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. this season, much to the chagrin of legendary commentator Don Cherry. The long-time face of Hockey Night In Canada called Carolina's crew "a bunch of jerks" on Saturday night, and it didn't take long for the Hurricanes to respond.

Carolina released a new t-shirt on its team website on Sunday, with the phrase "Bunch of Jerks" emblazoned on the front. The shirt and dig at Cherry can be yours for just $32.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out Hurricanes' postgame celebration and Cherry's comments below:

Our players love it



Our fans love it



Nothing else matters pic.twitter.com/LxbFB7IrVB







— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) February 16, 2019

Don Cherry absolutely rips the Carolina Hurricanes for their post-game celebrations ???? pic.twitter.com/aj7ekDD4f9 — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) February 17, 2019

Story continues

The Hurricanes, who haven't reached the playoffs since 2009, will need to break out a few more celebrations to make the Eastern Conference playoffs. They enter Sunday night ninth in the East with 68 points, one back of Pittsburgh, Montreal and Columbus.

‘Storm Surge’ Celebrations Inject Fun Into Revitalized Hurricanes

Carolina is on a 15–5–1 run since the calendar flipped to 2019, after falling to the bottom in December.