Hurricanes remain coy about goalie matchup, lineup vs. Panthers in Game 2 of Eastern final

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta was on the ice Saturday morning at PNC Arena, working with goaltending coach Paul Schoenfelder.

Meaning?

Maybe a lot. Maybe nothing.

The Canes, after a four-overtime, 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final, could make a goaltending change for Saturday’s game. Frederik Andersen put in nearly 140 minutes in Game 1, with all the inevitable wear and tear.

The Canes did not hold a morning skate Saturday, with only the players who did not participate in Game 1 on the ice. That included Raanta, whose last start came April 25 in Game 5 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders.

“He didn’t play the other night, so just getting him some action,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday. “I think I’ll just leave it as suspenseful for the lineup tonight. Everybody is available, though, which is good.”

Raanta started the first five games of the Islanders series as Andersen dealt with an illness and an injury. Andersen started and won Game 6, clinching the series, then the five games against the New Jersey Devils and Game 1 against the Panthers.

Recovery time

The Canes wanted to use Friday as a recovery day after the loss, which ended about 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Did they recover?

“I think so,” defenseman Jaccob Slavin said Saturday morning. “Sleeping was good, good rest day yesterday, so I’m ready to go today.”

As for winger Seth Jarvis, he said, “It’s nice to feel not like I did yesterday.”

Jarvis had 41:32 in ice time and Slavin about 10 minutes more than that.

“I think the adrenaline rush pushed us through that game,” Jarvis said.

Looking at the Panthers

Every playoff series presents a new challenge — for both teams.

For the Canes, it was the Islanders’ physicality, then the speed and skill of the Devils.

As for the Panthers, Jarvis said: “It’s almost like a blend of the first two series. You have the Islanders, who were defensive and physical. You had the Devils, who open it up a little more, With Florida, you have a combination of both. You have a team that can defend very well and a goaltender who’s super hot right now and they also have the ability to score at will and have a lot of offensive talent.”

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is the guy who is “hot” — 8-2 in the playoffs and coming off his 63-save outing in Game 1, a Florida franchise record. Bobrovsky was beaten on two Canes power plays but stopped all 55 shots at even strength.