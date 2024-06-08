Hurricanes reach the semifinals and end the Melbourne Rebels' tenure in Super Rugby Pacific

Tupou Vaa'i of the Chiefs wins a lineout during the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal match between the Waikato Chiefs and the Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand, Friday, June 7, 2024. (Aaron Gillions/Photosport/AAP Image via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The top-ranked Hurricanes beat the Melbourne Rebels 47-20 Saturday to qualify for the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals and to end the Rebels' 14-year tenure in the Southern Hemisphere tournament.

The Rebels will no longer be able to participate in Super Rugby which they joined in 2011. Rugby Australia decided not to renew their participation license due to financial difficulties, leaving Australia with four teams in an 11-team competition from next season.

“I want to acknowledge the Rebels as a franchise,” Hurricanes captain Jordie Barrett said after the match at Wellington, New Zealand. “Since joining Super Rugby they’re always been a joy to play against, players, staff and fans. We wish all their coaches and players all the best in whichever direction they go.”

The eighth-seeded Rebels were playing in the quarterfinals for the first time and put up a brave fight in their last match.

The Hurricanes led 35-6 after 57 minutes. But the Rebels still were determined to go down fighting and scored twice in as many minutes through winger Lachie Anderson, making the score 35-20.

But the Hurricanes clinched the match with a try to Du’Plessis Kirifi and another to Kini Naholo. Brett Cameron converted and finished with six goals from seven attempts.

“We got disrupted a little bit in the first half but we were under no illusion than the challenge was going to come from the Rebels this week,” Hurricanes captain Jordie Barrett said.

“They’re an emotional side, they had a lot to play for and were always going to be up for it in that first 20 or 30 minutes. It was just pleasing we managed to wrestle back a bit of momentum after halftime and got into the games.

The Hurricanes took 25 minutes to score their first points of the match, a try to prop Pasilio Tosi, which was longer than in any other match this season. They previously have always scored in the first 10 minutes.

They were frustrated Saturday by tenacious defense from the Rebels who twice held up the Hurricanes over the goalline, preventing tries to Xavier Numia and Brandon Iose.

Iose, hooker Asafo Aumua and prop Numia had run the ball strongly early in the match but the finishing polish was missing. That started to come just before halftime when winger Josh Moorby scored, making the score 14-6 at the break.

The Rebels still left a mark on the match and on the season, winning five matches.

“At the start of the year we talked about being the greatest Rebels team ever,” captain Rob Leota said. “To make the finals was great. Obviously losing, we’re not happy with that. We had high hopes to go further.

“I’m proud of the team, all our coaches and staff back home and all the coaches and supporters in Melbourne. Hopefully we can come back in the next couple of years.”

On Friday, the Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs were the first team to qualify for the semifinals with a 43-21 win over the Queensland Reds.

