Hurricanes-Rangers updates: Carolina takes 1-0 lead into Game 2 Friday night
The Carolina Hurricanes are back at it against the New York Rangers in Game 2 of their second-round NHL playoff series Friday night at PNC Arena after posting a 2-1 overtime win in Game 1 on Wednesday.
The series moves to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Sunday (3:30 p.m.) and Game 4 on Tuesday (7 p.m.).
The News & Observer’s Chip Alexander, Luke DeCock and Justin Pelletier are PNC Arena and will have live observations from the scene, along with photographer Robert Willett.
How to watch
Friday’s game — and the rest of the series — is available only on ESPN (Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan). Bally Sports South will broadcast Hurricanes-focused pre- and post-game shows featuring Abby Labar and Shane Willis. Mike Maniscalco and Willis have the call on the Hurricanes Radio Network (WCMC-99.9 in the Triangle).
Morning update
No changes are expected to the Hurricanes’ lineup, although Frederik Andersen had his most significant solo practice yet Friday morning before the team’s morning skate.
Kelly Sutherland and Jon McIsaac are the referees. McIsaac worked Game 5 of the first-round series against Boston. Jonny Murray and Ryan Gibbons are the linesmen.
A win Friday night would break the franchise record for consecutive home victories in a postseason (five, 2006 and 2019).
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is handling the pregame warning siren. Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon and former N.C. State basketball player Kiara Leslie are scheduled for the first and second intermissions.
‘These moments are special’: Canes’ Brendan Smith, other vets feel Cup clock ticking
