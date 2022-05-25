Hurricanes, Rangers face off with series tied 2-2

New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -145, Rangers +122; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes for game five of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 4-1 in the last matchup.

Carolina is 54-20-8 overall with a 13-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a +77 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 200 given up.

New York is 52-24-6 overall with a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have allowed 204 goals while scoring 250 for a +46 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has scored 30 goals with 39 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 22 goals and 74 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

