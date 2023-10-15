Hurricanes open road trip with win over Kings. Takeaways from Canes’ shootout victory

Sebastian Aho had the second game of the Hurricanes’ season on his stick midway through the third period.

With the Canes on top by two goals, Aho broke in alone on Los Angeles Kings goalie Pheonix Copley while his team was shorthanded. It was his second shorthanded breakaway of the game.

He scored on that the one.

He missed on the second.

Some 10 minutes of game play later, the Kings tied a game that was on the verge of getting away from them, converting on a late 6-on-5 with Copley on the bench for an extra skater to force overtime.

Neither team found traction in the 3-on-3 extra session. In the shootout, Pierre-Luc Dubois beat Frederik Andersen on the Kings’ second shot, Aho scored on the Canes’ third attempt and Trevor Moore and Martin Necas traded goals on the teams’ fifth attempt before Jordan Martinook ended it in the ninth round with a goal.

Martinook’s shootout winner gave the Canes an unlikely 6-5 win in their first game of a six-game, North Carolina State Fair-induced road trip.

The Canes started quickly in Saturday’s game, jumping on the Kings for two goals in the first seven minutes and three in the first 14 to take a commanding lead.

Brent Burns had the first, Aho the second, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi the third.

Defender Drew Doughty got one back for Los Angeles before the opening period ended.

Brendan Lemieux scored his first as a Hurricane in his first game of the season, and it came against one of his former teams. His snapper at 3:03 of the second period came as Jack Drury ran some interference in front of Copley.

Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore sandwiched a pair of power play goals around Teuvo Teravainen’s second strike of the season to close out the second period with the Canes on top 5-3.

Here are three takeaways from the Canes’ shootout win over the Kings:

Hurricanes scoring depth on display again

The Hurricanes last season didn’t have a single player among the NHL leaders in scoring — none in the top 50. But the Canes still finished in the middle of the pack in scoring as a team, netting 262 regular-season goals, good for 15th in the league.

Story continues

That scoring-by-committee worked in the regular season, but caused some consternation in the playoffs, when Carolina struggled to score in crucial moments. Some argued that was an extension of a similar problem from a year before, though also a symptom of missing Andrei Svechnikov and Max Pacioretty to injuries.

So what did the Canes do? They added two defenders and gritty forwards in the offseason, though one of those forwards — Michael Bunting — is known to score in addition to providing sandpaper.

The result?

Through two games this season, the Canes have scored 10 goals — off the sticks of nine different skaters.

Teravainen is the lone Carolina skater with two goals this season, earning his second Saturday on a shorthanded strike.

Penalties galore

If it feels like there have been an inordinate amount of penalties already this season, it’s not your imagination. The Hurricanes have now taken 26 minutes in penalties through two games — 16 Saturday alone — a 13-minute per-game average.

Across the league, the number of penalties early in the season is typically higher earlier in the season as officials attempt to establish the season’s parameters, and often point of emphasis in the beginning part of the campaign.

Saturday, those penalties offered a mixed bag for the Canes, who gave up a pair of power play goals against, but also scored a pair shorthanded, coming out a net-even while skating shorthanded.

The biggest impact of the Kings’ seven power plays, though, may have come after the sixth power play finished. The Kings, with all the momentum even after the Canes killed off a call on Seth Jarvis, completed a broken play into an empty net as Carolina struggled to find its footing in the defensive zone. Vladislav Gavrikov was the beneficiary on that one, pulling the Kings to within a goal at 5-4.

Two games, two wins for Andersen

No one will look at Andersen’s stats through two games of this young NHL season and immediately anoint him a Vezina Trophy candidate.

Two games, eight goals allowed. Factoring in overtime, Andersen’s goals-against average is a shade under 4.00. His save percentage is well under .900.

And yet: The Canes are 2-0.

A year ago, Andersen battled through multiple injuries in the regular season and played in just 34 games, registering 21 wins against 11 losses. His 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage were mid- to lower-pack in the NHL in the regular season, as well.

But in the playoffs, Andersen was stellar, even in the series loss to Florida. His 1.83 GAA was second-best in the playoffs among goalies with more than one game played (he played nine), and his save percentage of .927 was fifth with the same parameters.

The Hurricanes offense had trouble generating chances against Copley on Saturday, and the overall defense has been leakier than usual, allowing 60 shots through two games. But Andersen, despite giving up five goals, was solid when he needed to be Saturday to post the win.