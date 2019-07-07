Hurricanes officially match offer sheet for Sebastian Aho

The NHL’s worst-kept secret is finally out: Sebastian Aho is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina officially matched the Montreal Canadiens’ five-year, $42.27 million offer for Aho Sunday.

DONE DEAL!



We have OFFICIALLY matched the @CanadiensMTL's offer sheet for @SebastianAho! pic.twitter.com/A9zpAJRUI7 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) July 7, 2019

Shortly after Aho signed the offer sheet, Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon made it clear he wasn’t going to lose his star 21-year-old.

“We’re surprised,” Dundon said at the time. “We love the player and we’re happy to have this done. And surprised someone would have thought this would work.

“We were never going to let him go. He didn’t want to go. This is just part of the business of getting the deal done. I said the day I bought the team and nothing has changed, he’s one of if not the most important part of our future and we’re lucky to have him.”

Aho put together a phenomenal 2018-19 campaign, scoring 30 goals and adding 53 assists. The Hurricanes and their fans are undoubtedly happy to keep him, and he could be a real steal at his $8.454 million cap hit.

The native of Finland released a statement Sunday thanking Montreal for showing interest, but reiterated Carolina was his desired landing spot.

5 more years in Carolina🔥❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/PsrG65T8C0 — Sebastian Aho (@SebastianAho) July 7, 2019

