Hurricanes late move for Max Domi shows team’s supreme self-confidence. Is it enough?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Pelletier
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    Carolina Hurricanes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Columbus Blue Jackets
    Columbus Blue Jackets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The NHL trade deadline passed Monday afternoon with expected fanfare. Over the past week in particular, teams across the league looking to make a serious run at a Stanley Cup title added players they believe to be key means to that end. Others worked on positioning themselves for the future, adding draft picks or top prospects in the process. Many tried to do both.

Among the expected eight playoff teams in the Eastern Conference, there was a decided effort to get deeper, and more physical, while shoring up scoring in what figures to be an absolute dogfight to the finish — all eight of the likely playoff teams in the East are among the Top 10 in the NHL overall standings.

In the Atlantic Division:

The Florida Panthers added a sniper and two NHL-ready defenders.

The Tampa Bay Lightning added depth on the wing.

The Boston Bruins bulked up — big time — on defense.

The Toronto Maple Leafs brought in an established team captain on defense.

In the Metropolitan Division:

The Washington Capitals traded for scoring depth on the wing.

The Pittsburgh Penguins got deeper on defense.

The New York Rangers added grit and scoring to the front line.

And the Carolina Hurricanes? They added … Max Domi.

To be fair, the Canes are atop the Metro Division. They are three points clear of Pittsburgh and the Rangers, with a game in hand on each, and eight points clear of the Capitals. At 41-15-6, Carolina is among the top three in total points in the NHL, trailing only Colorado and Florida. So it’s an easy jump to suggest the team didn’t really need to do much. Don’t mess with what got you here, right?

Except, it doesn’t always work that way in the NHL. Really, it almost never does. The regular season is a grind. The playoffs are a bigger grind. Slumps happen. Fatigue happens. Injuries happen. Getting extra bodies into the fold in enough time to coalesce with the team before the stretch run is almost imperative.

The Hurricanes have repeated the mantra that they no longer are satisfied with reaching the playoffs — they’ve done that three years in a row now, and this year will be the fourth. They want more than a second-round exit.

Teams that want more than a second-round exit, though, need to prove it. Last season, Carolina made one small deadline deal, acquiring depth defender Jani Hakanpaa for young defender Haydn Fleury. Earlier in the winter, the Canes added noted pest Cedric Paquette. Neither played significant roles for the Hurricanes down the stretch. Neither helped the team past the second round.

In the playoffs, injuries plagued an already thin defensive group, the goaltending underperformed, and the Canes limped out of the playoffs in Round 2. Again.

Club President and GM Don Waddell went to work last summer. In separate signings he swapped goalies with Toronto to add Frederik Andersen, and added an underrated Antti Raanta. Box checked.

Waddell also revamped the blue line, keeping the core group of Jacob Slavin, Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei while adding Ethan Bear, Tony DeAngelo, Ian Cole and Brendan Smith. The emergence of Jalen Chatfield has also been a big help for a group that, despite some bumps and bruises, has mostly stayed intact — DeAngelo’s recent trip to the injured list and a COVID-induced layoff for Ethan Bear notwithstanding. Another box checked.

Seth Jarvis’ emergence added a wrinkle to the forward group. The Canes added Derek Stepan. They re-signed Jordan Martinook. They swiped Jesperi Kotkaniemi via offer sheet. Monday, the added Domi.

Is that all window dressing? No. But is it enough to be a Stanley Cup champion? I guess we’ll find out.

The Canes’ gaudy record (again, it’s 41-15-6 for those keeping track) is impressive, and all but guarantees a playoff berth, even with 20 games to play in the season. But a look inside recent trends shows cause for concern. Let’s go through some of the numbers:

Third overall in points in the NHL. This is great, if it’s sustainable, but the Canes are 10-6-4 in their past 20 games. Let’s call the OTLs and SOLs what they are — losses. The team is batting .500 in February and March.

Eleventh in goals scored per game (3.26/game). This number has slipped, as well. The Canes were ensconced in the top 10 in this stat for most of the season. But in the past 10 games, Carolina has scored just 21 goals. The Canes have lost four in a row and have been shut out twice this month.

Ninth in power play production (23.8%). Another stat that has fallen off in the past couple months, since the Canes were once among the NHL’s top three. Part of that is, of course, DeAngelo’s absence. But even with his return Sunday, the Canes couldn’t find the net.

To hear coach Rod Brind’Amour tell it, the team is playing hard, playing the right way, shots just aren’t falling. I believe that. I know he believes it.

But in the playoffs, playing hard in a loss is still a loss, and there are no pity points for losing in overtime (and Hallelujah there are no shootouts).

The biggest cause for concern of late is the disappearing offensive production. In January, the Canes went 9-2-1, scoring 48 goals in 11 games, better than four per game. In February, that production dipped to 35 goals in 10 games. In March, it has plummeted to 21 in 10 games.

Part of this swoon is likely just a simple slump, albeit a collective, team-wide affair. But the Canes had better hope that it’s not a bigger sign of team fatigue, especially with a schedule ahead that does Carolina no favors. Through the end of the season, the Hurricanes have just two instances of having two days off in a row.

But what if it’s not just a slump? Seeing potential first-round opponents Boston, Washington, Pittsburgh and Toronto add new pieces while not really losing anyone with regular playing time — while also peeping what the teams based in Florida are up to — is cause for pause.

It’s likely part of the reason the Canes made a strong push at the buzzer for Domi, who’s not as flashy a name as Rickard Rakell or Claude Giroux, but who’s been around the league a little while. At 27, Carolina is the 2013 first-round pick’s fourth stop. And he has shown some scoring pop, putting up 28 goals and 72 points for the Canadiens in 2018-19 (the last “normal” season before COVID). He added 44 more points during the split 2019-20 campaign.

His time in Columbus wasn’t spectacular, but he was also used in a different role. He has offensive chops to be able to skate in a top-6 role, but he’s got enough of his father’s grit (Tie Domi had 3,515 penalty minutes in 1,020 NHL games over 16 seasons) to fit in with the fourth group, too. And, he has familiarity with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who just signed an eight-year extension with the Canes on Monday — the two played together in Montreal.

So while the seven other playoff-bound teams from the East were loading up, spending draft capital, shipping out prospects or shifting stars hither and yon, the Canes, with their blue line set at about eight deep and the best statistical goaltending tandem in the NHL, sat back and waited.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s watched the Canes operate the past couple of years. Vincent Trocheck’s acquisition was an anomaly, not a regularity. But that doesn’t mean no moves — or smaller/fewer moves — is wrong, not if you’re confident in what you have. It’s just glaringly different.

Whether the team repays Waddell and Brind’Amour’s confidence with a deep playoff run, and whether trading for Domi is indeed a game-winning — or Cup-winning — addition, remains to be seen.

Justin Pelletier is Deputy Regional Sports Editor based at The News & Observer and Durham Herald Sun, and has been covering hockey for more than 20 years. Follow him on Twitter at @JPell915.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.