After Hurricanes’ loss to Bruins, here’s how coach Rod Brind’Amour may shuffle lineup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chip Alexander, Luke DeCock
·3 min read
Michael Dwyer/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    Carolina Hurricanes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Bruins
    Boston Bruins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Derek Stepan
    Derek Stepan
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Given the uncertainty about Jordan Martinook’s injury status, Derek Stepan might get his first taste of the playoffs Sunday for the Carolina Hurricanes. One thing is certain: he’s ready for it.

“It’s not an ideal situation but it’s an opportunity for me,” Stepan said Saturday. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited. I’m champing at the bit.”

Watching the first three games of the playoff series, Stepan said, has been hard, especially for a veteran player who signed as a free agent with the Canes with his eyes on a playoff run.

“You want to be a part of it,” he said. “It’s funny but you can see how regular-season versus playoff hockey how much it elevates and how much it changes in the importance of every single play. It’s a fun time to be playing hockey, that’s for sure.”

Brind’Amour did not commit to Stepan playing Sunday, saying, “It’s up in the air.” Forward Steven Lorentz also has been a healthy scratch the first three games and is available.

Other changes?

Brind’Amour said the Hurricanes would look at perhaps finding a way to get both Lorentz and Stepan into the lineup, which would require someone — most likely Max Domi or Martin Necas — to come out. Stepan’s experience and Lorentz’s size could both be assets the way this series has gone.

But the defense appears set, even with Brendan Smith needing stitches on his nose and Brett Pesce laboring after blocking several shots on the Boston two-man advantage that preceded the Bruins’ power-play goal to make it 3-1.

“It’s not like we have a ton of options,” Brind’Amour said. “But it’s tough because our D have played really well. That’s certainly not the issue back there. Whether (Lorentz) or (Stepan) comes in, someone has to come in for the one injury, do we make another switch? That’s just kind of stuff we’re kind of debating. I haven’t made that decision.”

And whether Antti Raanta or Pyotr Kochetkov starts Game 4 may depend on how practice went for Raanta on Saturday, with only a handful of players joining him on the ice.

“We’re going to see how ‘Raants’ does today,” Brind’Amour said. “he’s going out there now. We’ll reassess everything when he gets back.”

As for the special teams issues that plagued the Hurricanes on Friday, Brind’Amour was prepared to cut his penalty-kill some slack even if the power play underperformed.

“We did a nice job killing penalties, too,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s just, you give too many up. Even the second one they got, they made nice plays, but we had the puck, we had a chance to get it out. It didn’t work and it was in our net. We’ve got to be better there. That’s the game.”

Martinook X-rays negative

Martinook was injured Friday night when Taylor Hall fell on his right ankle as they got tangled skating past the Boston bench. X-rays on the ankle were negative but Martinook is considered out for Game 4.

The bearded rookie goalie

Pyotr Kochetkov might be new to the Stanley Cup playoffs but the rookie goalie appears to already have a nice playoff beard going. Or is it a playoff board?

According to his translator, a more-than-willing Andrei Svechnikov, Kochetkov said, “He doesn’t have a girlfriend and can be messy.”

That answers that.

As long as Kochetkov keeps stopping the puck, Brind’Amour couldn’t care less about appearances.

“The moment isn’t too big for him,” Brind’Amour said. “Obviously we’re asking a lot, a ton out of him, and I think he’s been really solid.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta skated Thursday, but Game 3 status still up in the air

    After a collision with the Bruins’ David Pastrnak in Game 2, Raanta was back on the ice, but coach Rod Brind’Amour said he’s “still not 100 percent.”

  • Russia says it won't use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

    STORY: Zaitsev told reporters the use of nuclear weapons by Russia - a risk that Western officials have publicly discussed - was not applicable to what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine."Russia firmly adheres to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must not be unleashed," Zaitsev said.

  • Triumphal Russian holiday marks potentially perilous moment for Ukraine in war

    On Monday, Russia will pull out the stops in celebrating World War II victory over Nazis. What might Putin do to make Ukraine war look like a win?

  • Stars and Flames tied 1-1 heading to game 3

    Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division)Dallas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -154, Stars +128; over/under is 5.5NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 2-0.Dallas is 46-30-6 overall and 24-10-3

  • Valerie Bertinelli Tells Son Wolf She Wanted to Marry Elton John Before Meeting Eddie Van Halen

    "Elton John — thought I was going to marry him before I met your dad," Bertinelli told her son Wolf on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack

  • Trevor Noah Shreds Flag Placement In Madison Cawthorn's 'Humping' Video Response

    "The Daily Show" host unfurled a funny take on the far-right lawmaker's latest embarrassment.

  • Donald Trump now owes NY AG Letitia James $100K. A woman who fell through a collapsed South Bronx stairwell in 1984 is key to why.

    Those $10,000-a-day contempt-of-court fines will keep adding up until Trump signs what's called a 'Jackson affidavit' — named after a woman who fell through a Bronx stairwell 40 years ago.

  • Tech Selloff: 3 Stocks With up to 200% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Quality growth stocks such as Shopify, Docebo, and Upstart are trading at massive discounts compared to average analyst estimates. The post Tech Selloff: 3 Stocks With up to 200% Upside, According to Wall Street appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • How serious is Russia about nuclear war?

    Some military analysts believe that harping on Russia’s nuclear capability is a mistake, one that emphasizes history over present-day reality.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was