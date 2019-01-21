Hurricanes lock up Teuvo Teravainen on 5-year, $27 million contract

The Carolina Hurricanes cemented another important slot in their lineup Monday morning, signing pending restricted free agent and talented winger 24-year-old Teuvo Teravainen to a five-year contract.

Teravainen, who trails only Sebastien Aho in team scoring with 39 points, will earn $5.4 million each season throughout the life of the deal, which carries a complete value of $27 million.

He’s now scheduled to be the highest-paid member of the Hurricanes, taking the mantle from newly-acquired forward Nino Niederreiter. Every indication is that Aho will sign a more lucrative contract before the start of next season, however.

Originally drafted 18th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012, Teravainen was dealt to Carolina for second- and third-round draft picks. He’s shown progressive improvement on his totals from season to season since establishing himself as an NHL regular in Carolina, but will need a strong close to his year to continue on that trend with 39 points currently after registering 62 a season ago.

His impact, though, isn’t limited to scoring. He’s a strong defensive forward and heavily-used penalty killer in Rod Brind’Amour’s system.

The Hurricanes still have plenty to sort out in house before the end of next season. Aho, Micheal Ferland and captain Justin Williams are among the 8-10 regular roster players scheduled to enter restricted or unrestricted free agency.

