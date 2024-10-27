Hurricanes land commitment from Camdin Portis, son of Canes legend Clinton, after FSU win

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal flashes the U after the Canes defeat the Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Florida on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

The Miami Hurricanes landed a commitment from the son of a UM legend.

Cornerback Camdin Portis, son of Clinton, announced his verbal pledge to Miami on Sunday, one day after being at Hard Rock Stadium to watch the Hurricanes’ 36-14 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

Portis, a junior at Charlotte (North Carolina) Myers Park High, is a four-star prospect in the Class of 2026 according to the 247Sports composite ranking, which also lists him as the No. 25 cornerback in the class overall. He chose Miami over Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Auburn.

Portis is the third member of UM’s 2026 recruiting class, alongside four-star Miami Carol City linebacker Jordan Campbell and three-star Orlando Jones quarterback Dereon Coleman.

He now will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of his father Clinton, who was part of the 2001 Hurricanes’ national championship team — the most recent UM team to win a national title.