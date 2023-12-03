Hurricanes take on the Jets following Aho's 2-goal showing

Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Winnipeg Jets after Sebastian Aho's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Hurricanes' 6-2 win.

Winnipeg is 13-8-2 overall and 7-5-1 at home. The Jets have given up 64 goals while scoring 75 for a +11 scoring differential.

Carolina has a 6-6-0 record in road games and a 14-8-1 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 14-3-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has scored eight goals with 17 assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has scored nine goals with 10 assists for the Hurricanes. Aho has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (lower body), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press