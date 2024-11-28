Hurricanes host the Panthers, look to continue home win streak

Florida Panthers (13-9-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -137, Panthers +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a nine-game home win streak alive when they face the Florida Panthers.

Carolina is 9-1-0 in home games and 16-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 16-2-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Florida has a 13-9-1 record overall and a 6-4-0 record on the road. The Panthers rank seventh in the league with 79 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored 12 goals with 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 17 goals and 15 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press