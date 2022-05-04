Hurricanes goalie Raanta injured in collision with Bruins’ Pastrnak, leaves Game 2

Antti Raanta left the game with 12:02 to go in the first period after Boston’s David Pastrnak collided with him during a Bruins power play. Raanta was trying to clear the puck and as Pastrnak tried to dodge it he crashed into Raanta’s head, leaving him bleeding from the mouth.

Pastrnak was tagged with a minor penalty and rookie Pyotr Kochetkov — who won all three of his late regular-season starts — made his postseason debut.

This story will be updated.