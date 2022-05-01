Hurricanes’ goalie Frederik Andersen discusses injury ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Frederik Andersen was back on the ice Sunday, if only briefly.

The injured goalie did not participate at the Carolina Hurricanes practice at PNC Arena. He won’t be the starter Monday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Boston Bruins.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Andersen “touched” the ice and Andersen later agreed that a “twirl” about the ice might be the best description.

“I’m progressing a little bit in terms of some of the movements I’m trying to do,” Andersen said Sunday in an interview with members of the Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. “I’m not really close to what I’d like to be out there yet. But another day in the books and I’m trying to get better and get back.”

Andersen, named team MVP for the regular season by the Carolina PHWA chapter, has not played since leaving the April 16 game at Colorado with a lower-body injury. While he has been able to complete off-ice workouts, it’s believed he had not been on the ice until Sunday.

“It’s a tough time to get hurt, obviously,” Andersen said. “This is when all the extra fun begins. I still have some work to do to get back. I’m trying my best to come back and help the guys.”

While Brind’Amour did not commit Sunday to a starting goalie for Game 1, Antti Raanta is expected to be in net for the Canes.

With Andersen sidelined, the Canes recalled goalie Pyotr Kochetkov from Chicago of the AHL on an emergency basis. Kochetkov was needed in three consecutive games — and won all three — after Raanta was injured in the April 24 road game against the New York Islanders.

Andersen, 32, is considered a candidate for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie after a bounceback season in which he has a 34-14-3 record, 2.17 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. That came after an injury-slowed final season with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020-21.

“It’s been phenomenal here, from top to bottom,” Andersen said. “I think you’re aware of the example Roddy (Brind’Amour) sets and everyone else follows suit. It’s been really cool to be a part of that, too.”

Andersen has had some setbacks — a collision in net against Washington that caused concussion-type symptoms after the March 3 game and then the injury at Colorado.

The Canes signed Andersen and Raanta as free agents after last season. Kochetkov, a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2019, played in the KHL this season but joined the Wolves after the KHL season ended in Russia.

“He reminds me of the Russian goalies (in the NHL) just in his stance and his explosiveness,” Andersen said. “He’s been fun to watch. It’s always cool to see guys get their start in the league.”

While Andersen was not available Sunday for practice, forwards Andrei Svechnikov and Max Domi were back after sitting out the Saturday practice. Martin Necas again was absent but Brind’Amour said it was another maintenance day for the forward.

Svechnikov received the Carolina PHWA chapter’s Josef Vasicek award for outstanding cooperation with the local media this season.