Hurricanes' GM Don Waddell dresses as the Green Lantern for Halloween

The Carolina Hurricanes GM took a scooter for a spin through the team's offices. (Twitter/@Canes)

Around this time of year, NHL players’ Instagram feeds are filled with various costumes from their respective team parties. But it’s not often that the General Manager of the club joins in on the fun.

Don Waddell, GM for the Carolina Hurricanes, did just that, dressing up as the Green Latern and scooting around the team office.

In brightest day, in blackest night



Our GM is dressed as Green Lantern and riding around on a scooter



That's right pic.twitter.com/WMsMToM31U — Carolina Pumpcanes 🎃 (@Canes) October 31, 2019

He clearly shocked some unsuspecting staff with his masked presence, speeding through the hallways with superhero speed.

Even despite a few close calls while turning those sharp corners, Waddell appears to go all over the Hurricanes’ office spreading the Halloween spirit.

The Hurricanes are off to a hot start to the season with an 8-3-1 record and a plus-9 goal differential. The team appears no worse for wear after going to the Eastern Conference Finals last post-season.

