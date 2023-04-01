Hurricanes fans bring a sea of orange and green to Houston. Take a look

Thousands of University of Miami fans are in Houston this weekend to watch their team in the Final Four for the first time in the school’s history.

That the Hurricanes are playing in this game is one of the biggest surprises in Miami sports history, although not as big a surprise as the Florida Atlantic University Owls playing in the other Final Four game on Saturday.

No. 5 seed Miami will be facing off against a tough UConn Huskies team, with a spot in the national championship at stake.

Excitement was high at NRG Stadium. Here is what the scene looked like:

University of Miami fans Travis Small, Kevin Clark, Freddie Vasquez, George Leguizamo, pose for the picture with Florida Atlantic Owls mascot Owlsley before the start of the Men’s Basketball Championship National Semifinal between Florida Atlantic Owls against the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

University of Miami fan Gray Angelly shows support before the start of the Men’s Basketball Championship National Semifinal between Florida Atlantic Owls against the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

University of Miami fans Amanda Carroll and John Ploetz interact with stilt walkers before the start of the Men’s Basketball Championship National Semifinal between Florida Atlantic Owls against the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, April 1, 2023.