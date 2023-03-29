Hurricanes fall flat against Lightning, lose 4-0 in final game of four-game homestand

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov was spotted in the weight room Tuesday at PNC Arena, his right leg in a heavy metal brace.

While it was encouraging to see Svechnikov getting in some work, and his teammates were happy to see him, it again underscored all the Canes have lost with his injury and the adjustments needed to try and make up for his loss.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour has changed up some lines with Svechnikov out, looking for combinations that click, and did it again Tuesday during a 4-0 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning after another injury, this time to forward Stefan Noesen.

Brayden Point had a pair of goals and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was on point for Tampa Bay (43-26-6), which ended a four-game losing streak.

For the Canes (47-17-9), Tuesday’s game ended a stretch of five games against some of the Eastern Conference’s best teams — two against the New York Rangers, then Toronto, Boston and Tampa Bay. The Canes went 2-2-1, scoring 12 goals.

“It’s been extra hard and a battle every night,” Canes forward Teuvo Teravainen said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “Of course we miss (Svechnikov) but it’s next man up, really, and everybody has to play harder.”

Playing their third game in four days, the Hurricanes were listless much of the night, putting little sustained pressure on Vasilevskiy. It was the reverse of the Lightning’s last trip to PNC Arena, when the Canes rolled to an easy 6-0 win and completely stymied Tampa Bay.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Brent Burns (8) and Tampa’s Tanner Jeannot (84) battle for the puck during the first period on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Teravainen had a hat trick and Jesperi Kotkaniemi a five-point game March 5, and the Canes scored four times on the power play. The Lightning were held without a shot in the second period, mustered 14 in the game and had defenseman Victor Hedman knocked out of the game after a hard check from Svechnikov.

After a scoreless first Tuesday, Steven Stamkos and Point, who have 78 goals between them this season, each scored in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Stamkos scored soon after the Canes killed off a Jordan Martinook penalty, beating goalie Pyotr Kochetkov at the post with a shot under his right pad for his 31st of the season. Point picked up his 46th by popping a short shot off Kochetkov’s back.

Story continues

Things turned testy late in the second period after Nick Paul’s check on the Canes’ Noesen, who left with a lower-body injury. There was another scuffle in front of the Lightning net after Sebastian Aho collided with Vasilevskiy in the crease, and a third in front of the Canes bench as the final seconds ticked off in the second period.

Point, the consummate sniper, scored again in the third, pushing his total to 47. Alex Killorn had an empty-net goal late in the game.