Hurricanes edge Flyers 3-2 in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored 1:28 into overtime to keep Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen unbeaten since returning to action in the Hurricanes’ 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Jarvis posted his 26th goal to give Carolina its fifth consecutive victory.

Anderson made 31 saves to improve to 5-0-0 following a long absence. Jordan Martinook and Jalen Chatfield scored in the second period for the Hurricanes.

Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny had Philadelphia’s goals, but the Flyers lost for the third time in their last four games. Goalie Samuel Ersson made 30 saves.

Konecny’s team-leading 28th goal came with 9:44 remaining in regulation. He hadn’t scored in a month, though that consisted of just six games without a goal because he also missed six games during that stretch.

RANGERS 5, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Artemi Panarin was credited with three goals -- the second when Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk knocked the puck into the Boston net in the final minute of the second period — and the New York Rangers went on to beat Boston.

The Rangers third victory over Boston in as many tries this season closed the Metropolitan Division leaders within one point of the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners for the best record in the NHL.

Adam Fox also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots for New York, which has won six of its last eight games. Mika Zibanejad added an empty-netter with two minutes left, and Panarin added his career-high 41st goal of the season a minute later with the Bruins’ goal still empty.

DeBrusk and Justin Brazeau scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves. The Bruins, who have 97 points this season to New York’s 96, lost for just the second time in seven games.

RED WINGS 6, ISLANDERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin had two goals after an eight-game absence, Andrew Copp also scored twice to break a 20-game drought and the Detroit beat the slumping New York Islanders.

Larkin returned from a lower-body injury to score his team-high 27th and 28th goals to help Detroit avenge a 5-3 home loss to the Islanders on Feb. 29.

Christian Fischer had a goal and two assists, Patrick Kane also scored and Michael Rasmussen and Alex DeBrincat added two assists apiece. James Reimer made 33 saves in a matchup of teams battling for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Mike Reilly, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves. The Islanders are 0-5-1 in their last six.

DEVILS 4, JETS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored two of the Devils’ three power-play goals, brother Luke Hughes had a career-best three assists and the New Jersey stunned red-hot Winnipeg in one of their best performances in a disappointing season.

Nico Hischier scored the go-ahead goal on the power play and added two assists. Timo Meier had an empty net goal and two assists, and Jake Allen made 18 saves in winning for the third time in four starts for New Jersey. The Devils also killed off all four Winnipeg power-play chances in ending the Jets’ three-game winning streak and handing them their fourth loss in 11 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored a spectacular goal for the Jets, while Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves in seeing his five-game winning streak snapped.

Hischier snapped a 1-all tie at 5:59 of the third period, deflecting a Meier shot past Brossoit in the waning seconds of a penalty assessed to Dylan DeMelo for tripping Luke Hughes. Jack Hughes extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:52 with a shot from the high slot and Meier iced it with his empty net goal.

PREDATORS 3, PANTHERS 0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice and Nashville extended their franchise-record point streak to 16 games with a win over Florida.

With the win, Nashville eclipsed its 15-game point streak (14-0-1) set in 2017-18 spanning from Feb. 17 to March 19 while surging into the Western Conference’s top wild card spot in the process.

Gustav Nyqvist also scored for the Predators while Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves for the Panthers, who were shut out for the second time in the past three games.

Florida lost its third game in regulation for the first time all season and remains in second place in the Atlantic Division.

BLUES 5, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Joel Hofer made 37 saves, Jake Neighbours scored twice and the St. Louis beat the Ottawa Senators for their fifth victory in six games as they fight for the second and final Western Conference wild-card spot.

The Blues moved a point ahead of Minnesota and within two points of Vegas, with the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights holding the final spot.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists, and Brandon Saad and Colton Parayko also scored.

Mark Kastelic and Dominik Kubalik scored for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots. The Senators have lost three straight.

The Associated Press