Hurricanes defeat Islanders in overtime after getting away with blatant high stick

It's another day in the NHL playoffs, which of course means we have another officiating controversy.

NHL referees notoriously swallow the whistles in spring, and Wednesday's victim of a painful no-call was the New York Islanders, who fell 4-3 in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jesper Fast's goal ... a tally that seemingly should have never happened.

Just moments before Fast's goal, the Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook caught Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield in the face with his stick, which should have triggered a New York power play. Except officials missed the call (or chose to ignore it). Mayfield clutched at his face and appeared to be out of position as the Hurricanes quickly reorganized, with Jordan Staal zipping a cross-ice pass to Fast for the winner.

Mayfield takes a high stick to the face right before Fast’s goal pic.twitter.com/wckyzNQQzQ — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) April 20, 2023

JESPER FAST IS THE OVERTIME HERO pic.twitter.com/7dI7PLrDDX — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) April 20, 2023

Mayfield and Islander coach Lane Lambert both expressed their displeasure with the non-call on the ice. Asked by reporters if the no-call was "bothersome," Lambert replied "yeah," per Newsday's Andrew Gross. Mayfield didn't meet with the media because he was receiving medical attention, and Islanders spokesperson told The Athletic's Kevin Kurz.

The Islanders were assessed four penalties (12 minutes) to the Hurricanes' one, and Carolina had a 6-0 advantage in power-play opportunities during the game.

Scott Mayfield was livid with the refs after the goal pic.twitter.com/FJdJ87S3Kk — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) April 20, 2023

The series now shifts to Long Island for the first playoff games ever at the Islanders' UBS Arena. Carolina leads the series 2-0.

“Right now we just have to worry about the next game,” Lambert said.

More: Sebastian Aho scores for Hurricanes. No, not the one on the team.

Panthers 6, Bruins 3

BOSTON (AP) – Brandon Montour scored twice and the Florida Panthers had four third-period goals to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday night and send Boston to its first loss in 10 games.

The Panthers – the NHL’s top regular-season team last season – tied the best-of-seven series and head home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. There will be a Game 5 back in Boston on Wednesday.

Montour scored 22 seconds into the third period to break a 2-2 tie, Carter Verhaeghe added an insurance goal, then Montour scored again for Florida and Eetu Luostarinen added an empty netter with 2:25 to play to make it 6-2.

Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots, and Sam Bennett and Eric Staal also scored for the Panthers, who seemed overmatched by the NHL-best Bruins in a 3-1 series-opening loss.

Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal, and Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, who won their last eight – and 15 of their last 16 – regular-season games while setting NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Islanders lose to Hurricanes after refs don't call high stick penalty