Hurricanes' DeAngelo has midsection injury, could miss month

1 min read
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said defenseman Tony DeAngelo could miss a month due to an injury.

Brind’Amour didn’t specify the nature of the injury Thursday, saying only that he “did something in his midsection.”

“It’s going to need time to heal,” Brind’Amour said, calling the injury “long-term.”

DeAngelo, who left the Hurricanes' victory Monday night win at Philadelphia early, has nine goals and 40 points this season to lead Carolina’s defensemen.

Fellow defenseman Brendan Smith is recovering after taking a puck to the ear while sliding to block a shot Sunday in a win at Pittsburgh. He was taken to a hospital afterward for evaluation but was released to travel with the team for the Philadelphia win, though he didn’t play.

Brind’Amour says he’s “more optimistic” on Smith’s return, saying he’ll return to working out soon but that his return date remains uncertain.

Carolina hosts Columbus on Friday night.

