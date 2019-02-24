Hurricanes' dads take 'Storm Surge' celebrations on the road





“It’s still wrong, as far as I’m concerned.”

Don Cherry doubled down on his distaste for the “Storm Surge” victory celebrations Saturday night on Coach’s Corner, dismissing Hurricanes captain Justin Williams, who’s tried to defend his team’s playful antics.

Cherry took aim at the so-called “bunch of jerks” last week over their unique victory celebrations, which the Hurricanes typically perform only after wins on home ice.

But as we learned on Saturday afternoon, the Carolina dads have brought the victory celly on the road, a development that will surely rankle the cantankerous Cherry even more.

The dads tried their hand at the controversial celebration after Carolina’s 3-0 win in Dallas, and for those of us who don’t shake our fists at the Hurricanes like an old man watching local kids running on his lawn, it’s pretty hilarious.

Hide and seek Storm Surge from the #Canes mentors! pic.twitter.com/TurA024JdG — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) February 24, 2019





The dads got started with the old “Skol” clap before playing a quick game of hide and seek, taking a queue from their sons’ preference for children’s games. It’s all in good fun, and according to the mentions in the Twitter thread, everyone seems to be enjoying it.

Everyone except for James Van Riemsdyk.

The Philadelphia Flyers forward was on board with the “Storm Surge,” but he’s apparently gotta draw the line somewhere.

I was fine with these celebrations, but now that there’s video footage of my dad flossing, I may have to reconsider 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/PDgltoATF3 — James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) February 23, 2019





Members of the Carolina Hurricanes perform a limbo during the Storm Surge following a victory on Saturday night. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

