Up 1-0 on Rangers, Hurricanes' D-men adding vital offense

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    Carolina Hurricanes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jaccob Slavin
    Jaccob Slavin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tony DeAngelo
    Tony DeAngelo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Victor Hedman
    Victor Hedman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are getting the offensive production they need so far from their blue liners in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Hurricanes outlasted the Boston Bruins in a seven-game series with defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Tony DeAngelo leading the team in points. Then they rallied to beat the New York Rangers to open their second-round playoff series on an overtime goal from Ian Cole.

They head into Friday night’s Game 2 (8 p.m. EDT, ESPN) looking to go 6-0 at home in the playoffs.

“It’s the game the last four or five years for sure,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday. “We’ve been preaching that for a long time. It’s a five-man unit out there. It has to be, otherwise you’re never going to score. Everybody has to be involved. All the teams are doing it.”

That’s true, whether it's defensemen pushing up into the offensive zone or firing from the point on the power play. Through Wednesday's games, Colorado’s Cale Makar and the Rangers’ Adam Fox were leading all defensemen with 10 playoff points. DeAngelo, Slavin and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman were all next with eight.

Fox and DeAngelo were tied with Makar with seven postseason assists to lead the position. Slavin and Hedman each have six.

DeAngelo, a former Rangers player, had two three-point games in the Bruins series. Slavin came through with two assists in Game 7 to go with his typical strong defensive play.

“Teams that win,” Carolina center Vincent Trocheck said, “you see a lot of guys get on the scoresheet.”

As for the Rangers, the 24-year-old Fox is thriving in his first set of best-of-7 series. He had played against the Hurricanes in Carolina’s three-game sweep in the Toronto bubble in 2020, but didn't tally a point.

He had at least one point in all seven games of the comeback series win against Pittsburgh in the first round, highlighted by a four-assist showing in the Game 6 win.

“His hockey IQ, his skill level – he’s a smart player,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “He does the right thing with the puck most of the time. He just continues to play well for us.”

At minimum, it’s the kind of production that can only ease some of the offensive burden on forwards like Carolina’s Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, or New York’s trio of Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

That could be even more vital considering this is a matchup of teams that surrendered the fewest regular-season goals in the NHL.

OILERS at FLAMES, Calgary leads series 1-0 (10:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN)

The Battle of Alberta opened with a wild goalfest. The question now is how the defenses – and goaltenders, in particular – avoid a repeat after the teams combined for 15 goals in Game 1.

Calgary’s 9-6 win came despite blowing leads of 5-1 and 6-2 before Edmonton rallied to tie it at 6-all. Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith lasted just 6:05 into the game before being pulled after surrendering three goals. Mikko Koskinen allowed five goals on 37 shots.

Factoring out an empty-net score, the Oilers’ netminders allowed 17% of Calgary’s shots on goal to find the back of the net. Coach Jay Woodcroft said Thursday that he’d go back to Smith for Game 2.

“If they won it 2-1 or 9-6, it’s still one win and you’ve got to win four,” Smith said. “It’s about regrouping now and not letting that effect the rest of the series, moving on and focusing on Game 2.”

Things weren’t much better for the Flames’ Jacob Markstrom, who stopped just 22 of 28 shots on goal (78.6%).

“We hung six goals on their starting goaltender in their building,” Woodcroft said. “There’s things we have to do better to take care of our own end.”

All six goals by Edmonton came at even strength after they managed just three shots on four power plays. That came after they had converted at 43.8% against Calgary in four regular-season meetings.

“The guys were great in front of me. I’ve got to be better,” Markstrom said. “Everyone knows that. Myself included.”

___

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Aaron Beard, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Posted Up - Is Jimmy Butler the best player left in the 2022 Playoffs?

    In the latest episode of the Yahoo Sports podcast, senior NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vince Goodwill discuss the performances by Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in the Playoffs, and debate if he is the best player left in the field. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Canadian Drew Fischer to serve on World Cup officiating crew in Qatar

    Canadian Drew Fischer has been selected one of 24 video match officials for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. FIFA also named 36 referees and 69 assistant referees for the 32-country tournament that runs Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. Earlier this month, Fischer was awarded Canada Soccer’s Ray Morgan Memorial Award, presented annually to a referee that has shown progress at the national and international levels. The 41-year-old from Calgary has served on the FIFA referees panel since 2015 and it

  • Trudeau says Canada ‘committed’ to phasing out fuel subsidies amid questions on inflation

    Asked by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to end fossil fuel subsidies amid rising inflation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during Wednesday’s question period that he was “committed to phasing out” subsidies in the next two years. Trudeau said his government has also already phased out eight tax breaks for the oil and gas sector.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Rangers-Hurricanes series looking like an under-the-radar gem

    Given some of the great rivalries we will see in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the series between the Hurricanes and Rangers seems to be flying under the radar.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Adam Lowry, Drake Batherson and Damon Severson, with the game-winner, also scored for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland for first place in Group A on Saturday. Yegor Petukhov, Arkadi Shestakov and Kirill Savitski scored for Kazakhstan (0-4), which

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Raptors guard VanVleet named finalist for NBA social justice award

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has been named one of five finalists for the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. The award recognizes a current NBA player for working toward equity on behalf of "groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged." VanVleet, an all-star for the first time this past season, created a full academic scholarship awarded to a Black or Indigenous student with the University of Toronto's Rotman Commerce program in

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues

    DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West, has been eliminated in this portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the last three seasons. It’s become somewhat of a mental hurdle. Standing in the way this time will be a n

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Q&A: Western Mustangs linebacker Deionte Knight on his parents, football and seizing the day

    The Western Mustangs linebacker, Deionte Knight of Ajax, Ont., has been in major demand by both the Canadian and National Football Leagues. As he was on his way to go celebrate his football team's 2021 Vanier Cup victory, Knight got a phone call from both the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers asking him to take part in their rookie mini-camp. The defenseman has also been selected by the Toronto Argonauts as their 10th overall pick in the CFL draft in early May. After a long week