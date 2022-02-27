Hurricanes' comeback shocks Blues in Super Rugby Pacific

FILE - Australia's Sekope Kepu, center, is sandwiched by Samoa's Jordan Lay, left, and Afa Amosa during their rugby union test match in Sydney, Australia on Sept. 7, 2019. The long-awaited debut of Sekope Kepu's Moana Pasifika team in Super Rugby has been further delayed, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, by the postponement of the team's scheduled second round match on Sunday against the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The second round of Super Rugby Pacific was supposed to be all about the Auckland-based Blues.

No one told the Wellington-based Hurricanes.

Anticipation of the Blues’ first appearance of the season had been heightened by delay: their scheduled first-round match against Moana Pasifica was postponed because of a small COVID outbreak among the Pasifika team.

The match against the Hurricanes also was to feature the Super Rugby debut of former New Zealand rugby league captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, the latest of a number of rugby league recruits the Blues have enlisted in the hope of bolstering their lineup with a ready-made star.

The narrative around Saturdays’ match was that the Blues were about to flex their muscles, to prove after a long period of under-performance that they are once again a major force in Super Rugby, ready to threaten the dominance of the 11-time champion Crusaders.

The Blues snapped a long title drought when they won the trans-Tasman section of Super Rugby last season, though that was seen as something less of an achievement than the Crusaders’ success in the New Zealand domestic tournament.

For nearly all of the match on Saturday they looked every bit the star turn they had promised to be. They dominated up front, wrenched the Hurricanes scrum to win penalties and plundered the lineout. They built phases on attack, held the ball well, kicked accurately when necessary and winger Caleb Clarke was a battering ram down the left flank.

Hooker Kurt Eklund scored two tries while Clarke and the impressive newcomer Sam Darry scored others to put the Blues ahead 32-14 with 10 minutes to go. Then everything changed.

The Hurricanes, who had been totally outplayed but who had managed to score two tries from scraps of possession, added three more in a storming finish. Two tries came in the last three minutes: Salesi Rayasi completed a hat trick and Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea touched down under the posts to ensure the conversion that clinched the Hurricanes’ win by 33-32.

Story continues

In the coaches’ box, Blues head coach Leon MacDonald threw down his headset in frustration. Under the posts, the Blues players watched the conversion that snatched away their victory with “what just happened?” looks on their faces.

“These games hurt,” MacDonald said. “We spoke through the week around how they will hang in there and won’t go away and will keep coming.

“I thought we had some good momentum and had opportunities to close them off completely and weren’t able to do so. Credit to them, they just kept chucking stuff at us and managed get there in the end which was pretty heartbreaking."

The Hurricanes were almost as hard-pressed as the Blues to accept what had just taken place. They are a come-from-behind team, one that never gives up. But none of their previous comeback wins matched the magnitude of Saturday’s.

The Hurricanes had a tough start to the season, facing both of last year’s champion teams — the Crusaders and Blues — in the first two rounds. They lost 42-32 to the Crusaders in a match in which they had three tries disallowed and conceded a penalty try.

Coach Jason Holland might have felt a little beleaguered after that loss and after a 2021 season in which the Hurricanes finished last in Super Rugby Aotearoa and fourth in Super Rugby trans-Tasman, where the New Zealand teams occupied the first five placings.

“My heart's alright,” Holland said. “It’s good, we got up. We’ve been on the wrong end of a few of those and to play some really awesome rugby in that last part of the game shows a lot of character so it’s satisfying.”

Tuivasa-Sheck made a strong start in his debut but gradually faded out of the match. He had nine carries and three offloads early but missed a crucial tackle in the movement that led to Savea’s match-winning try.

In other matches in New Zealand, the Crusaders beat the Highlanders 34-19 while the match between the Chiefs and Moana Pasifika was postponed. In Australia, the Queensland Reds beat the New South Wales Waratahs 20-16 in a rainstorm, the Western Force beat the Melbourne Rebels 28-3 and the ACT Brumbies defeated the Fijian Drua 42-3.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports