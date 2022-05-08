Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour frustrated by NHL rule application on Bruins goal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke DeCock
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    Carolina Hurricanes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Bruins
    Boston Bruins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jake DeBrusk
    Jake DeBrusk
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Rod Brind’Amour probably saved himself $25,000 this time around with more moderate criticism of a controversial review of a Boston Bruins goal, but he couldn’t help alluding to that expensive — and equally frustrating — moment two years ago.

Then, in the Toronto bubble, it was a Charlie Coyle goal allowed over the Carolina Hurricanes’ objections. Sunday, it was Jake DeBrusk’s score-tying goal late in the second period of a 5-2 Hurricanes loss in Game 4, the pivotal turning point in the entire game.

The Hurricanes argued that DeBrusk had contacted Antti Raanta’s left pad from Raanta’s left and shoved the goalie over the goal line. DeBrusk then knocked the loose puck into the net. But the NHL ruled it was “incidental contact” while “making a play on the loose puck in the crease.”

Which was particularly frustrating for the Hurricanes, because they had an apparent Nino Niederreiter goal disallowed in Game 1 on essentially the same play, the on-ice officials ruling that Niederretier had contacted Linus Ullmark’s pads in the process of playing the puck.

“I would bet my life on that one. So it’s tough,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s clearly, especially the view we saw after, it’s in between his pads, loose, I’m all good with that. But the guy came from the side, pushes the pad, squirts the puck out, taps it in. It’s a little different to me if the guy had come in from the front and was actually playing the puck. You can’t play the puck when it’s in between his legs from the side and knock the goalie sideways, turn him to squirt it out.

“If you can, then I don’t know how Niederreiter’s goal isn’t a goal in the first game when they said it was 100 percent not a goal. It’s frustrating because it almost feels like we’re living this again from four years ago when we had an issue, as you know, I’m not going to go into it.”

Four years ago, two years ago — either way Brind’Amour was referring to his comments to the News & Observer after the Coyle goal, in which he famously called the NHL “a joke” and the play “a crime scene” and was fined $25,000 and put on double-secret probation within a matter of hours.

In this case, the decision to challenge was doubly costly because the Hurricanes had been called for four straight penalties and the failed challenge made it a fifth, followed shortly thereafter by Sebastian Aho high-sticking Patrice Bergeron in the face to make it a two-man advantage. The Bruins scored as the first penalty expired to make it 3-2 and never looked back.

“Everyone’s got opinions, but the refs looked it over and made their call and it is what it is,” said Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce, who was closest to the play. “We’ll move on.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Glass falls on NHL official working Bruins penalty box

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins’ playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes was delayed for about seven minutes on Friday night when a section of the glass fell on an NHL official working the penalty box. Play was whistled dead with 5:07 left in the second period and medical staff ran across the ice to tend to the official, who was not immediately identified. He was taken off on a stretcher and given a cheer by the Boston fans. The glass separated the Boston penalty box from the stands. Play r

  • U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on abortion rights bill, Schumer says

    "Every American will see how every senator stands," Schumer said during a news conference with state leaders in New York. Schumer called the draft decision an "abomination," noting that a majority of Americans want to preserve the right to have an abortion and women's heath care.

  • KCCI's Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate Debate

    KCCI's Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate Debate

  • Marchand scores twice, Bruins beat Canes to tie series at 2

    BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, including the tiebreaker early in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece. Boston was playing without its top two defenseman after Charlie McAvoy was a last-minute scratch and joined Hampus Lindholm on the sideline, but the Bruins twice rallied for their second straight playoff win. Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, and Da

  • Autopsy: Patrick Lyoya killed by cop's shot to the head

    Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was killed by a Michigan police officer, died from a gunshot to the back of his head, according to the official autopsy, which matched the conclusion of an expert hired by Lyoya's family. The report from the Kent County medical examiner also said that Lyoya's blood-alcohol level was 0.29, more than three times over the legal limit for driving, when his car was stopped in Grand Rapids on April 4, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Lyoya, 26, a refugee from Congo, was killed during a physical struggle with Officer Christopher Schurr shortly after 8 a.m.

  • Former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown announces retirement

    The midfielder won 22 domestic honours with Celtic, including nine successive league titles

  • Gushue beats Koe to win Champions Cup on Grand Slam of Curling circuit

    OLDS, Alta. — Brad Gushue capped a memorable season in style Sunday by beating Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex. It was the final competition for Gushue's team with second Brett Gallant in the lineup. He will join Brendan Bottcher's team next season. Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff Walker won Canada's Olympic trials last November, took bronze at the Beijing Games in February, won the Tim Hortons Brier in March and took silver at the world champions

  • Marchand, Swayman give Bruins 4-2 win, Canes lead series 2-1

    For 16 periods over six games, the Carolina Hurricanes dominated the Boston Bruins. Never did the Hurricanes even trail the Bruins over 325 minutes, 41 seconds. “It's been a while,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, noting that the teams didn't play in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, so they hadn't beaten Carolina since 2020.

  • UPDATE 1-Ukrainian fighters at besieged Azovstal plant vow to fight till the end

    Ukrainian fighters at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern port of Mariupol, who are the last holdout against Russian forces in the city, vowed on Sunday to continue their stand as long as they are alive. "We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers," Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, told an online news conference. "We don't have much time, we are coming under intense shelling," he said, pleading with the international community to help to evacuate wounded soldiers from the plant.

  • U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kyiv metro

    STORY: "Your president leads the world in the cause of freedom right now ... The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom," Bono told a crowd of up to 100 gathered inside the Khreshchatyk metro station. He was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, pressing towards Kyiv before withdrawing its forces from near the capital at the end of March to concentrate its firepower on eastern Ukraine.Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation," continues to carry out missile strikes across Ukraine. However, some life has returned to Kyiv even though air raid sirens sound regularly.

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Parents concerned, stunned by alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in Grandview park

    Parents concerned, stunned by alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in Grandview park

  • Ja Morant's knee-injury conversation latest gamesmanship in possible budding rivalry

    Every game, it’s something new in this young versus old, establishment versus new kids playoff series. You can’t tell if this is the start of a contentious rivalry or independent odd occurrences happening in close proximity.

  • Dua Lipa's Latest Outfit Is Making a Case for This Controversial Pant Trend

    They're perfect for summer.

  • Germany's Scholz says on WW2 anniversary Putin will not win his war

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a televised address to the nation on Sunday May 8, marking the anniversary of the end of World War Two, assured Ukraine of solidarity in its fight against Russia's invasion. The date takes on special meaning this year as two countries that were once victims of Nazi Germany - Ukraine and Russia - are now at war because Russia unleashed it, he said.

  • Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine to reopen Canadian Embassy, meet Zelenskyy

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday, where he reopened the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv. Trudeau is also scheduled to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person for the first time since Russia began its invasion. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly joined Trudeau on the trip. "The prime minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for the Ukrainian peo

  • Christina Hall Says She Likes the Month of May Again Thanks to Husband Josh: 'Unconditional Love'

    The Christina on the Coast host said in an Instagram post on Saturday that "May has never been a great month for me ... I've had some of my worst times in May"

  • 'I can't afford these prices': Gas in Ottawa hits record high

    It used to cost Chris Polis about $60 to fill up his gas tank. On Saturday, he shelled out more than $105. "It's going to be hard to swallow," said Polis, while pumping gas at the Costco station in Nepean. Polis lives in Almonte, Ont., and makes the 40-minute drive into Ottawa almost every day. Driving is the only way he can get to the city, he said. "That's why I bought a hybrid — to cut the cost of gas," he said, letting out a sigh. Gas prices hovered around the $1.92 to $1.95 mark in Ottawa S

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty