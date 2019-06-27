Hurricanes buy out Marleau; return to Sharks possible

The Carolina Hurricanes bought out the final year of forward Patrick Marleau's contract on Wednesday, making the 39-year-old an unrestricted free agent when the signing period begins Monday.





Marleau was due $6.25 million in the final season of a three-year deal originally signed with the Maple Leafs. Toronto dealt the 21-year veteran to Carolina on Sunday in a salary dump, also sending a conditional first-round pick (top-10 protected in 2020, unprotected in 2021) and a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2020 sixth-rounder.

Multiple media outlets reported the Hurricanes tried to convince Marleau to play for them in 2019-20, but he preferred a buyout, with eyes on potentially returning to the San Jose Sharks.





Marleau spent his first 19 seasons with the Sharks, who took him second overall in the 1997 draft. He left for Toronto in free agency in July 2017 but remains the San Jose franchise leader in games played (1,493), goals (508) and points (1,082).





Last season, Marleau totaled 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 82 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs before adding a pair of assists in seven playoff contests. In two seasons with Toronto, Marleau recorded 43 goals and 41 assists and played all 164 games.





The Saskatchewan native has appeared in 1,657 career NHL games between San Jose and Toronto, recording 551 goals and 615 assists. He hasn't missed a regular-season game since the 2008-09 campaign, playing in 788 straight and missing just one of 106 playoff games during that span.





