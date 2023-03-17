Hurricanes beat Waratahs 34-17 in Super Rugby Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Wellington-based Hurricanes pulled away after a tight first half on Friday to beat the New South Wales Waratahs 34-17 in a fourth round match in Super Rugby Pacific.

Scrumhalf Cam Roigard and debuting winger Kini Naholo scored two tries each as the Hurricanes improved their record to 3-1, staying inside the top four.

Both teams scored two tries in the first half as the lead passed from one team to the other on four occasions.

The Hurricanes then scored three tries in the second half through Roigard, Naholo and veteran hooker Dane Coles. The Waratahs scored the last try through Wallabies backrower Langi Gleeson to deny the Hurricanes a bonus point.

“We talked about starting well and trying to be clinical and I thought we did that,” Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea said. Savea returned to the starting 15 after a one-week suspension.

“But once again it was hard work against the Waratahs, both teams smarting from (losses) last week," Savea said. "We would have liked the five points but their late try stopped us getting there.”

In fact, the Waratahs started best. They chose to play into a swirling breeze and went on to attack from the kickoff and spent long periods inside the Hurricanes half. Overall they had 69% of territory in the first half.

After an early penalty by Jordie Barrett for the Hurricanes, the Waratahs rocked the home side with the first try of the match through Nadolo. Nadolo pounced on a wayward pass and had too much pace and power to be stopped from reaching the left corner.

Roigard’s first try retrieved the lead for the Hurricanes but the Waratahs went in front again with a try to Max Jorgensen. The 18-year-old Jorgensen touched down for the fourth time in as many matches, showing athleticism to dive over the corner flag and score.

Once again the Hurricanes rallied and scored through Naholo to take a 17-12 lead to halftime. Naholo was making is debut for the Hurricanes after previously playing for the Chiefs and Crusaders.

Roigard scored the first try of the second half, picking up a dropped pass by the Waratahs and kicking ahead for Roigard who just won the race to the ball.

Naholo’s second in the 55th minute made the Hurricanes’ lead 29-12 and when Coles dived over in the 70th minute, the match was safe at 34-12. Gleeson’s intercept try gave the Waratahs the last say.

It was the only Super Rugby match scheduled Friday.

