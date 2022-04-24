Hurricanes beat Islanders on Max Domi winner, but lose goalie Antti Raanta to injury

Now, it’s serious.

The Carolina Hurricane believed they might have the best goaltending duo in the NHL with Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. In a little more than week, and with the Stanley Cup playoffs fast approaching, they have lost both to injuries.

Eight days after Andersen suffered a lower-body injury against Colorado, Raanta was injured Sunday and forced out of the Metropolitan Division road game against the New York Islanders.

Raanta appeared to sustain the injury making a pad save midway through the second period, but did not leave until there was a stoppage of play with 7:03 left in the period. In came rookie Pyotr Kochetkov, a day after he made his NHL debut.

The Canes hold a four-point lead over the New York Rangers in the Metro and face the Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. A win of any kind will clinch the division, and they’ll ostensibly have to do it with Kochetkov in net.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) plays the puck against New York Islanders left wing Ross Johnston (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Kochetkov was recalled April 17 from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL on an emergency basis. After backing up Raanta in a couple of games, the 22-year-old Russian made his NHL debut Saturday against the New Jersey Devils and the Canes made it a winning one.

Carolina scored two goals in the final five minutes regulation to tie the score, then took a 3-2 overtime victory on a Seth Jarvis score. It was a pretty wild scene in the Canes locker room after the game as everyone celebrated the rookie’s victory.

Sunday, Kochetkov settled back to watch Raanta work, and watched the Canes give him some beathing room early.. Derek Stepan scored an early goal, turning a steal into a quick goal, and Jarvis scored for the third straight game as the Canes converted on the power play for a 2-0 lead in the first.

The Islanders picked up a goal late in the first on Ross Johnston’s goal. After Raanta left the game in the second, the Isles quickly tied it 2-2 on a power play, a rude introduction for the Russian netminder.

But Kochetkov stayed calm in the third, turning back all five shots he face in the frame.

At the other end, Max Domi picked up the 101st goal of his career, and second as a Hurricane, for the game-winner at 5:40 of the final frame. Jesper Fast and Brendon Smith added empty-net goals in the waning minutes to complete the scoresheet.

This story will be updated.