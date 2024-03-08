Hurricanes make another big pre-NHL trade deadline move. They got Kuznetsov from the Capitals

The Carolina Hurricanes made another big move on NHL trade deadline day by acquiring center Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals, according to a person familiar with the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade call had not been completed.

The Hurricanes got scoring winger Jake Guentzel from Pittsburgh in a blockbuster deal late Thursday night.

Kuznetsov, 31, cleared waivers last weekend upon being able to practice after receiving care from the player assistance program.

There remain numerous players who are in position to be dealt before the deadline, with much of the focus on goalies. Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom, Montreal’s Jake Allen and Boston’s Linus Ullmark are among the candidates being shopped.

The Capitals might not be done with Nic Dowd, Charlie Lindgren and Max Pacioretty considered to be on the market. Other trade candidates include New Jersey’s Tyler Toffoli, Arizona’s Matt Dumba and Jason Tucker, and Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo and Erik Johnson.

The Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings are the only teams among the top 12 Stanley Cup favorites not to make a significant addition over the past several weeks.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said he was open to anything that would help Kuznetsov continue his hockey-playing career. Washington's leading scorer on its 2018 Cup run, he has had a tumultuous tenure since, including persistent trade rumors that finally culminated in sending him to Carolina to chase another championship.

If Kuznetsov helps the Hurricanes win it all for the second time in franchise history, they would send first- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft to Pittsburgh to complete the deal for Guentzel, a pending free agent who has twice been a 20-goal scorer.

Kuznetsov was already in North Carolina prior to the deal, practicing with the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears in preparation for their game at Charlotte on Friday night. He could be back in the U.S. capital soon, when the Hurricanes visit Washington on March 22.

John Wawrow And Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press