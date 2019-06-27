Hurricanes acquire Erik Haula from Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: Erik Haula #56 of the Vegas Golden Knights waits for a faceoff in the first period of a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at T-Mobile Arena on October 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lightning defeated the Golden Knights 3-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes have wasted very little time in restructuring their roster after the NHL season ended, and they swung another move on Wednesday night by acquiring Erik Haula from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for prospect Nicolas Roy, according to The Athletic.

Haula initially landed on the Golden Knights as part of the expansion draft following four seasons with the Minnesota Wild. His 2018-19 season was cut short by injury in November, and he played just 15 games over the entire season. He was second on the Knights in goals the year before, potting 29 goals in 76 games.

Haula is in the last year of his contract, and will make $2.75 million next year for the Hurricanes, per cap friendly.

In return, the Knights receive 22-year old centre Nicolas Roy. A 4th round pick in 2015, Roy has yet to break through permanently at the NHL level, appearing in seven games without recording a point. In 69 games with the AHL Charlotte Checkers, the 6-foot-4 Roy scored 17 times and collected 36 points on the way to winning the Calder Cup.

