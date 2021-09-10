Hurricane Larry racing toward a Newfoundland landfall Friday night

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula as Hurricane Larry makes its final approach to the region. The storm will reach the Avalon on Friday night, bringing high winds, dangerous surf, heavy rains, and coastal flooding from storm surge. More on what to expect as the storm closes in, below.

LARRY IS RACING TOWARD NEWFOUNDLAND

Hurricane Larry was once a high-end Category 3 storm as it traversed the tropical Atlantic. A ridge of high pressure steered the storm very close to Bermuda on Thursday, and that same ridge allowed the weakened storm to turn north-northeast toward Newfoundland on Friday.

LarryInfo

Friday morning's advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) found Larry maintaining its Category 1 intensity, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a hurricane warning for the Avalon, with tropical storm warnings covering much of the rest of eastern Newfoundland.

ATL1

The hurricane will likely begin transitioning into a post-tropical storm as it approaches the Avalon. When a hurricane undergoes this transformation, the system’s energy spreads out and away from the centre of the storm.

One major effect of the storm’s structural transformation is that its wind field is quite large. The NHC says that Hurricane Larry’s tropical storm force winds extend nearly 400 km from the centre of the storm, and its hurricane force winds stretch 150 km from the centre.

After this transition, Larry’s strongest winds will be on the eastern side of the storm.

This means that the precise track of the storm is important in terms of which communities experience the highest wind gusts. Based on the current forecast, some of Larry’s strongest winds could push into St. John’s on Friday night.

LarryTrackATL

POWERFUL WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN REACH NEWFOUNDLAND FRIDAY NIGHT

Forecasters have a clear idea of when to expect the storm's worst impacts.

Much of the day on Friday will be relatively nice across the region. The calm before the storm will provide ample opportunity for residents to carry out their last-minute preparations.

It’s especially important to charge devices and battery backups before the strong winds arrive in order to maintain lines of communication for as long as possible during the storm.

LarryTimeline

Conditions will quickly begin to deteriorate Friday evening as heavy rain and strong winds reach Newfoundland’s southern coast.

The worst conditions will arrive overnight Friday as the core of the storm approaches the Avalon Peninsula. Widespread wind gusts of 130-160 km/h are possible during the height of the storm, likely lasting for several hours.

Newfoundland is used to gusty winds during the winter storms that roll through the region. However, Larry will be different. Most of the region’s windstorms occur during the winter months after the leaves have fallen. Trees here are still covered in foliage, which will add stress and make tree damage more likely as Larry’s winds spread over the region.

ATL3

The storm’s strong and broad wind field will push a dangerous storm surge into Newfoundland’s southern coasts. A storm surge is seawater pushed inland by a storm’s persistent winds.

“Storm surge warnings are in effect on the south coast from McCallum east to Cape Race, including Placentia Bay,” according to ECCC’s tropical cyclone information statement.

Communities within the warning could experience dangerous coastal flooding during the height of the storm. The agency added that storm surge warnings could be extended to include the eastern Avalon Peninsula.

Heavy rainfall will accompany the high winds. Larry is a fast-moving storm, which will limit the amount of rain the storm can drop on the region. Rainfall totals of 20-50 mm are possible by the end of the storm.

Conditions will begin to improve on Saturday morning as Larry races off toward the north. Some rain and stiff winds will linger into the morning. Saturday afternoon will remain gusty as the last vestiges of the storm exit the region.

Larry Field Coverage - Nathan Coleman

DANGEROUS SURF AND RIP CURRENTS ARE LIKELY

Even though Larry’s direct impacts will be limited to southeastern Newfoundland, the effects of the storm could be felt across Atlantic Canada through this weekend.

The storm’s winds have generated significant swells that will buffet the coast over the next few days. Coastal areas in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland may witness dangerous surf and rip currents as the storm passes the region to the east.

"As Larry approaches from the southwest on Friday evening, long period waves of 7 to 10 metres will impact south facing coastlines," ECCC says.

The system could also influence heavy rain over parts of the Maritimes, though the main driver of these downpours, heaviest in northern New Brunswick, will be an unrelated trough.

ATLRain Fri AM

"While Hurricane Larry will not have a direct impact on the Maritimes, it will be a key factor for causing the front to slow as it tracks into the region, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms to the region," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Rainfall totals of 40-80 mm are expected for parts of the Maritimes, eastern Quebec, and southeastern Labrador.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on Hurricane Larry.