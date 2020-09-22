Hurricane Teddy expected to push dangerous storm surge toward Nova Scotia

HALIFAX — Residents of Halifax and of the province's eastern shore are being warned to stay away from the coastline as hurricane Teddy makes its way toward Atlantic Canada.

By noon, the Category 2 hurricane was still about 500 kilometres south of Nova Scotia, but it was picking up speed, travelling northward at 45 km/h.

Chuck Porter, minister responsible for Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office, told a media briefing today his biggest concern was the threat of a storm surge.

Porter says sightseers hoping to watch big waves crashing into the shore should think twice because they could be swept out to sea by waves expected to reach 10-metres tall.

Bob Robichaud, meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax, says the storm surge along the eastern shore will come in two waves — as high tide approaches late Tuesday and again when daylight breaks on Wednesday.

Localized flooding is expected as the winds along the coast are expected to reach 90 km/h today and more than 100 km/h on Wednesday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press