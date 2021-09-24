Hurricane Sam set to rapidly intensify and is one to watch, forecasters say

After being named as a tropical storm on Thursday morning, Sam continued to strengthen over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, becoming a Category 1 hurricane by early Friday. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), Sam is expected to continue rapidly intensifying, likely to become a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, by Friday night or Saturday.

As of the Friday morning update, the hurricane was about 2365 km east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h, the NHC said, adding there were no coastal warnings in effect as of yet. Sam is expected to track across the Atlantic and then north of the Caribbean islands next week.

SamTrack

According to Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, Hurricane Sam will continue to be a storm to watch in the days and weeks to come.

"The most likely scenario is that Sam will recurve and stay out to sea and not be a major threat to Canada or the U.S. (but a threat to Bermuda)," Gillham says. "However, it is still possible that Sam will take a more southerly track and be a threat to the southeastern U.S. in roughly 9-12 days, or the storm could take a turn far enough to the west that it would be a threat to Atlantic Canada in 10-14 days."

SamSteering

Sam is the seventh hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. Hurricane season traditionally runs from June 1st to November 30th, with substantial flexibility on either side of that range.

