Hurricane Sam now 'stronger than ever,' eyes on Canadian impact

After briefly weakening to Category 3 status on Monday, Sam is once again a Category 4 hurricane as it continues to swirl over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are keeping a close eye on its long range impacts, especially with a trajectory that could bring it through Canada's East Coast into early next week.

MUST SEE: Hurricane season is heating up again. What happens when we run out of names?

As of the Tuesday morning update, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the hurricane was 980 km east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving northwest near 15 km/h. On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sam remains a major hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 215 km/h and even higher gusts.

SamInfo (1)

"Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week," the NHC says.

Swells generated by Sam will impact the Lesser Antilles for the next several days. Swells are expected to reach Bermuda and the Bahamas mid-to-late week, and then spread to the U.S. East Coast late week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

CLOSELY EYEING CANADIAN IMPACT, NEWFOUNDLAND ON ALERT

Forecasters continue to keep a close eye on Sam for potential Canadian impacts, especially with the damage recently caused in Newfoundland by Hurricane Larry.

Canadian Hurricane Centre/Sam track

(Canadian Hurricane Centre)

"The most likely scenario is that Sam will track well south and east of Newfoundland. This track would bring dangerous ocean conditions to the region, but minimal impacts to land with just rain showers and gusty winds possible," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "However, this is still 5-6 days away (Sunday-Monday) and it is too early to rule out a more westerly track and possibly even a track into Newfoundland."

Story continues

In a scenario that would bring Sam into Newfoundland, torrential rains and a risk for hurricane force winds would be on the table for the region.

"So, we will continue to closely watch this storm and how it interacts with an upper-level trough – whether that captures the storm and draws it north into the region or whether it helps to escort it out to sea," Gillham adds.

RELATED: Hang on safely through the Atlantic hurricane season with these tips

SamTrack (3)

In addition to Sam, forecasters are closely watching two more systems in the eastern Atlantic.

Both systems are expected to organize and develop into tropical storms later this week, ultimately being named Victor and Wanda. These storms are starting further to the south, but it currently looks like both of these storms will quickly turn to the north and not have an impact on North America.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Peter continue to meander in the central Atlantic with a moderate potential to redevelop, but not currently posing a threat to land.

Sam is the seventh hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. Hurricane season traditionally runs from June 1st to Nov. 30, with substantial flexibility on either side of that range.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the Atlantic hurricane season.