Hurricane-related shut-ins curb 82% of oil, 59% of natural gas output in U.S. Gulf of Mexico, regulator says

FILE PHOTO: A fuel pump is wrapped closed with plastic ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Laura in Beaumont, Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. energy companies continued to restaff offshore oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Interior.

There were 122 facilities that were reoccupied, the data showed. Crude oil production was down 82%, or 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and natural gas production was off 59%, or 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (mmcfd), it said.

There were 189 platforms or drilling rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that remains unmanned early Saturday, it reported, down from 310 unoccupied facilities on Wednesday.





(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis)