Hurricane Orlene strengthens to Category 4, set to strike Mexico's Pacific coast

Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Hurricane Orlene strengthened to a Category 4 storm Sunday on its path toward the northwest Pacific coast of Mexico, bringing forecasts of severe rain, storm surge and flash flooding to the region going into Monday.

Orlene upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday, reaching maximum sustained winds up to 130 mph by early Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. The center of the storm is likely to pass over the archipelago of Las Islas Marias on Sunday evening or Monday morning, and Orlene is expected to make landfall on the coast of mainland Mexico near between San Blas and Mazatlan some time on Monday.

NHC labeled the storm as "extremely dangerous," forecasting significant rain, storm surge and rainfall impacts in Islas Marias – a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw – and other parts of southwest Mexico. A hurricane warning was in effect from San Blas to Mazatlan, and Mexico's National Water Commission warned the storm could cause "mudslides, rising river and stream levels, and flooding in low-lying areas."

The rainfall amounts in Islas Marias, Nayarit and Sinaloa "will likely lead to flash flooding, as well as possible landslides in areas of rugged terrain," the center warned.

WHAT IS THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE? Breaking down the hurricane category scale

The storm is expected to strengthen on Sunday before weakening as it approaches landfall, according to the center, but will likely remain a hurricane when it lands in Mexico.

Orlene is the season's ninth eastern Pacific hurricane and the 16th named storm of the East Pacific hurricane season, according to Accuweather.

Compared to other recent hurricanes, including Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Maria, Orlene is a more compact storm: Hurricane-force winds extend out about 10 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds out to 60 miles. Hurricane Ian, which has devastated Florida, saw hurricane-force winds spanning 90 miles and tropical-storm-force winds expanding out to 350 miles, according to the National Weather Service in Key West.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Orlene strengthens to Category 4, aimed at Mexico coast

Latest Stories

  • Cat. 3 Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico's Pacific coast

    Hurricane Orlene grew to Category 3 strength on Sunday as it headed toward Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, and had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph) on Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm was forecast to roar past the Islas Marias, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw, late Sunday or early Monday and then head for a sparsely populated, lagoon-dotted stretch of mainland by late Monday.

  • After Hurricane Ian came the floods. These people rallied to rescue residents, horses, cows

    Rescuers plucked stranded residents from their homes and herded cattle to higher ground as the Myakka River overflowed its banks.

  • Hurricane Orlene strengthens some off Mexico's Pacific coast

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene strengthened some Saturday while heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) at midafternoon. It was centered about 195 miles (315 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 5 mph (7 kph). On Sunday night or early Monday, Orlene's eye is expected to pass near or over the Islas Marias, a former Mexic

  • Hurricane Orlene could bring flash floods, mudslides to Mexico

    Hurricane Orlene barreled toward Mexico's southwestern coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm and is expected to dump torrential rains even as it is forecast to weaken in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday. Orlene, which is packing maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour (205 km per hour), with higher gusts, is projected to pass near or over Mexico's Islas Marias Sunday night or Monday morning, the Miami-based NHC said in its latest public advisory.

  • British teen died in Mexico after eating burrito containing sesame - despite telling restaurant about allergy

    Joe Dobson, 19, from London, died in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen after eating a burrito containing sesame.

  • Ian, Fiona shattered hopes for a quiet hurricane season. What's next?

    Ian became one of the worst storms to hit the U.S. after what had been one of the most quiet hurricane seasons since 1941, researchers say.

  • Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

    Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet.

  • Structural Engineers Assess Damage to Fort Myers Beach After Hurricane Ian

    Structural engineers with South Florida Urban Search and Rescue traveled to Fort Myers Beach on Saturday, October 2, to assess damage to the city after Hurricane Ian.Video from the City of Miami shows structural engineer Jack Erdozain, part of South Florida Task Force 2, driving through Fort Myers to survey the damage.Erdozain said his team had a report that a five-storey condominium had collapsed, and first had to move debris in order to cross the bridge. That building was still standing, he said, but residents needed help getting out of the building.This footage shows widespread damage to buildings across the city and urban search and rescue teams at work. Credit: City of Miami via Storyful

  • Police search for shooting suspect in Oklahoma City

    Police search for shooting suspect in Oklahoma City

  • Ian death toll climbs to 54; almost 1 million still without power in Florida: Live updates

    Confirmed fatalities from Ian include 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, where the storm made its first landfall. Updates.

  • Two disturbances are in the Atlantic Ocean. One has a 70% chance of formation

    A pair of disturbances are in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday morning, one of which the National Hurricane Center estimates has a high chance of becoming a storm system by next weekend and one of which has a high chance of becoming nothing.

  • Hurricane Ian Showcases GOP’s Disaster Aid Hypocrisy

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAs Hurricane Ian ravaged south Florida on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stood outside the U.S. Capitol at a press conference and made a vow to the victims.“We’ll do anything in our power to help them,” McCarthy said, responding to a question from a reporter about the impacts of the hurricane, and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ability to help his state recover.As the GOP leader said this, he was flanked by dozens of members of

  • Bella Hadid Gets White Dress Spray-Painted on Her Mid-Show During Paris Fashion Week

    The model, 25, appeared on the runway as three men painted her with a white layer of latex over her body

  • Is it still standing in Sanibel? Landmark a symbol among the Hurricane Ian devastation

    The destruction in Southwest Florida has been seared into our minds. The splintered buildings. The washed-out roads. The torn lives.

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.