Hurricane Nigel gains strength in Atlantic, turns northward

Hurricane Nigel continues to strengthen, as it turned northward Tuesday night, forecasters said. In its 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday update, the National Hurricane Center said Nigel will accelerate toward the northeast through the rest of the week. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Hurricane Nigel continues to strengthen, as it turned northward Tuesday night, forecasters said.

In its 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday update, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Nigel has grown into a Category 2 storm. It was located about 590 miles east of Bermuda and was moving north at 15 mph.

The NHC said data collected by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane hunters indicate that the storm's maximum sustained winds remain at about 100 mph, with higher gusts possible.

Forecasters said following Tuesday night's northward turn, Hurricane Nigel is expected to accelerate toward the northeast throughout the rest of the week.

Some additional wind strengthening is possible through early Wednesday, forecasters said, adding that weakening is expected on Thursday and Friday.

Nigel is forecast to become a strong post-tropical cyclone by Friday.

Currently, hurricane-force winds can be felt 60 miles from the center, while tropical storm-force winds extend as far as 175 miles from the storm's center.

Swells will hit Bermuda in the next couple of days, and they are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions, forecasters warned.

Forecasters still have not issued coastal watches or warnings because of the storm's location far removed from land.