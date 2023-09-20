Hurricane Nigel forecast to affect land. Two other systems remain in the Atlantic Ocean

Hurricane Nigel might be maxed out on strength. One tropical wave should turn into something more. Another tropical wave might just create nasty waves on the U.S. East Coast.

Here are the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center on the three weather systems:

Where’s Hurricane Nigel going and how are its winds blowing?

Category 2 Hurricane Nigel, with maximum sustained winds at 100 mph, is moving north at 16 mph as of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory and is forecast to pick up movement speed while making a northeast curl. Hurricane force winds extend 60 miles and tropical storm winds extend 160 miles from the center of the storm, which is 590 miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

No watches or warnings are in effect, but “swells generated by Nigel will affect Bermuda during the next couple of days,” the hurricane center said. “These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

As for wind speed, “Nigel has likely reached its peak intensity, with gradual weakening expected later [Wednesday], followed by faster rate of weakening on Friday,” the hurricane center said. “Nigel is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday.”

Hurricane Nigel’s projected path as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.

What’s happening with that disturbance off Florida?

A low pressure area just off Florida could form and turn into a depression as it moves north, the hurricane center said.

“Regardless of development, this low is likely to bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and high surf to portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States late this week and into this weekend,” the hurricane center said in its 2 a.m. advisory.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Near zero percent.

Formation chance through seven days: 30%.

What’s up with the disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic?

There’s a tropical wave off the western coast of Africa.

“A tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic,” the hurricane center said.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 10%.

Formation chance through seven days: 70%.