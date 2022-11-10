Hurricane Nicole: Florida braces for unusual November storm

·2 min read

Florida is bracing for a rare November hurricane as Nicole churns off the state's Atlantic Coast.

The huge category one hurricane has lashed Grand Bahama Island and is forecast to hit Florida overnight.

Nicole has already grounded flights and shut theme parks and schools in the state ahead of its projected landfall.

Since record-keeping began in 1853, Florida has had only two hurricanes strike in November, in 1935 and 1985.

Nicole would be the first hurricane to make landfall in the US this late in the season in 40 years.

The storm is expected to hit south-eastern or east-central Florida coast early on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Nicole - packing 75mph (120km/h) winds - on Wednesday evening from a tropical storm.

A police car blocks the entrance to the Inlet State Park before the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole in Fort Pierce, Florida
A police car blocks the entrance to the Inlet State Park

The storm arrives just weeks after Hurricane Ian carved a swathe of destruction across Florida.

Several counties along the Florida coast have issued evacuation orders, which reportedly include former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach.

Most of Florida's 67 counties are under a state of emergency declaration.

Nicole was about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach as of Wednesday evening.

Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort closed early on Wednesday, and Orlando International Airport grounded commercial operations.

Newly re-elected Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told residents at a news conference that Nicole would "affect huge parts of Florida" on Thursday.

The NHC has forecast possible flash flooding across the Florida peninsula, with storm surges of up to 5ft. The sea wall along Indian River Drive, next to the Atlantic Ocean, has already been breached, said local officials.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outwards 485 miles from Nicole's centre, the NHC said.

Nicole's late arrival follows a relatively quiet storm season - for the first time since 1997 not a single hurricane or tropical storm formed in the Atlantic basin this August.

Nicole was forecast to move on Thursday into southern Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday.

Latest Stories

  • Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens into hurricane, will likely batter Florida

    Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens into hurricane, will likely batter Florida

  • Hurricane Nicole Takes Aim At Florida; Trump To Stay Home At Mar-A-Lago

    The storm is expected to make landfall between 1 and 4 a.m. local time, near Palm Beach. An evacuation order included the Trump resort.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Subtropical Storm Nicole Swirling in Caribbean

    Subtropical Storm Nicole was located northwest of the Bahamas on Tuesday, November 8, and was forecast to bring storm conditions to portions of the southeast United States in the following days.Satellite imagery released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University (CSU) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the subtropical storm swirling in the Caribbean on Monday.The National Hurricane Center said hurricane conditons and a dangerous storm surge were expected in parts of the northwest Bahamas from Wednesday. Nicole was forecast to bring heavy rain and potential flooding across the Florida peninsula, with hurricane conditions possible in the area from Wednesday.Florida Gov Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of the storm. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful

  • Hurricane Nicole forecast, 10 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022

    Nicole became a hurricane Wednesday evening, bringing whipping winds, heavy downpours and dangerous storm surge to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

  • Hurricane Nicole threatens heavy rain, tornadoes in central NC. Here’s the forecast.

    The brunt of the rare November storm is expected to strike the Triangle area Friday afternoon, but the Carolinas could start feeling impacts as early as Thursday night.

  • Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidates leave chamber control up for grabs

    Donald Trump emerged from Tuesday's midterm elections with a tarnished reputation as a Republican kingmaker, after poor performances by some of his high-profile endorsements left the party struggling to gain control of the U.S. Senate. Losses among candidates endorsed by the former president also hurt Republicans in the House of Representatives, where the party was expected to win control by only a slim margin, despite earlier hopes of picking up as many as 30 seats. "It's not a question of whether it was a negative, it's a question of how negative it was," Rob Jesmer, a Republican strategist and former executive director of the party's Senate campaign arm, said of Trump's influence on the outcome.Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz lost a Senate race in Pennsylvania to the state's lieutenant governor John Fetterman, a key pickup for Democrats that increases their odds of holding their razor-thin majority.

  • WSJ Opinion: The Midterms Highlight the GOP's Trump Liability for 2024

    Wonder Land: If Donald Trump announces he’s running for president again, the 2024 election is over. Images: AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Biden’s Message to Americans Who Don’t Want Him to Run Again: ‘Watch Me’

    In an hour-long press conference, the President touted midterm results, past wins and hinted and re-election run

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re