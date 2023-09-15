Hurricane Lee livestreams: Watch live webcams on Cape Cod as storm approaches New England

Eastern New England on Friday continued to brace for landfall of Hurricane Lee, a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, forecasters say will likely bring heavy rain and high seas to the region.

As of Friday morning, Lee continued to spin over the western Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center reported, and tropical storm conditions were expected to begin across parts of coastal New England later in the afternoon.

Earlier Monday, Lee was spinning about 490 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, moving away from Bermuda, traveling north on a path that could lead to landfall in Nova Scotia, possibly as a tropical storm, forecasters said.

The brunt of the storm is expected to impact Maine, where Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the first time in 15 years.

Expected path of Hurricane Lee, expected to make landfall in New England on September 15, 2023.

Watch livestreams of webcams stationed along New England coast

With millions of people across eastern New England and parts of Canada under tropical storm warnings Friday, residents were being advised to keep a stock of non-perishable food, water and medicine for three days, flashlights and batteries, and an emergency evacuation plan.

Below is a list of Cape Cod webcams that will give you a good idea of what Hurricane Lee is bringing to the region:

Beachcomber in Wellfleet, Massachusetts (Cape Cod)

Horsefoot Cove in Dennis, Massachusetts (Cape Cod)

Woods Hole Inn in Woods Holes, Massachusetts

