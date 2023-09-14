Hurricane Lee live updates: Wind, rain heading to Massachusetts, Maine

Hurricane Lee, a Category 1 storm churning in the Atlantic Ocean, is bringing dangerous rip currents to the East Coast before heading to New England, where a hurricane watch is in effect.

The winds and rain will reach Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine by the weekend.





Latest Developments





Sep 14, 12:03 PM

Lee now a Category 1 hurricane

Lee, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is pounding Bermuda with tropical storm-force winds.



Lee, now located about 750 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, will soon move north. A tropical storm warning has been issued for eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

PHOTO: Hurricane Lee path. (ABC News)

Gusty winds will begin in New England on Friday night and will last through the day on Saturday.

PHOTO: Hurricane Lee wind forecast. (ABC News)

These strong winds will force up to 4 feet of water to pile up along the coasts of Long Island, Cape Cod, Nantucket and Maine.

PHOTO: Hurricane Lee storm surge. (ABC News)

Lee is forecast to weaken to a post-tropical storm by the time it makes landfall Saturday night in Canada, around Nova Scotia or western New Brunswick. Two to four inches of rain is possible in eastern Maine and into Canada.



-ABC News' Max Golembo





Sep 14, 10:18 AM

New Jersey beach town to fine those who go into dangerous surf

As the summer comes to an end, Hurricane Lee is bringing high surf and dangerous rip currents to beaches up and down the East Coast.



In Seaside Heights, New Jersey, beachgoers who go into the ocean without lifeguards present or in unsafe conditions this week could face a fine up to $1,250, city officials warned Thursday.



"STAY OUT, STAY ALIVE," city officials posted on Facebook.



Click here for what you need to know to stay safe from rip currents.





Sep 14, 9:12 AM

Onboard with hurricane hunters as they fly into the center of Lee

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee traveled with NOAA researchers as they flew into the center of Hurricane Lee to gather data on the storm.

“That is the hurricane — there it is!"



Watch @ginger_zee fly into the center of Hurricane Lee with hurricane hunters to gather data on the storm. https://t.co/3x161tnBpG pic.twitter.com/S0MbtngHBO — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 14, 2023





Sep 14, 9:00 AM

Lee's latest forecast

Lee, now a Category 2 hurricane, is bringing huge waves -- up to 12 feet -- to the entire East Coast.

Story continues

PHOTO: A weather map shows the path forecast for Hurricane Lee, Sept. 14, 2023. (ABC News)

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda where Lee will drop gusty winds and heavy rain on Thursday.

By Friday, Lee will move away from Bermuda and begin to impact New England, where a hurricane watch was issued for Maine.

Powerful winds up to 60 mph could reach Cape Cod, Massachusetts, by Friday night.

On Saturday, the winds and rain will spread into the rest of New England. Boston could see winds up to 60 mph on Saturday morning.

PHOTO: A weather map shows the wind forecast for Hurricane Lee for Saturday morning, Sept. 16, 2023. (ABC News)

The heaviest rain -- 1 to 3 inches -- will be from Cape Cod to Bar Harbor, Maine.

PHOTO: A weather map shows the rainfal forecast for Hurricane Lee for Friday through Sunday. (ABC News)

Landfall is expected Saturday night in Canada, either in New Brunswick or Nova Scotia, near the Maine border. Lee at that point will have weakened to an extra-tropical storm system, but the strong winds will continue for Maine and Canada through Sunday morning.



-ABC News' Max Golembo





Sep 14, 6:07 AM

What to know

There's an increasing likelihood that Hurricane Lee will bring wind, rain and flooding to coastal New England on Friday and into the weekend.



Lee is forecast to still be hurricane-strength by the time it passes east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

PHOTO: Hurricane Lee forecast track graphic (ABC News)

Lee could bring strong, gusty winds from Rhode Island to Boston to Maine. The heaviest rain, wind and storm surge will be from Cape Cod to Bar Harbor, Maine, from Friday night through Saturday.



Up to 4 feet of storm surge is possible on Cape Cod and Nantucket.



Hurricane conditions are possible in eastern Maine.



Early Sunday morning, Lee may make landfall between coastal Maine and Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm. Then Lee will head out to sea.