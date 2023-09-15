Hurricane Lee’s large reach to begin impacting Maritimes late Friday

Visit The Weather Network's hurricane hub to keep up with the latest on tropical developments in Canada and around the world

Hurricane Lee remained a vast storm as it swirled past Bermuda in the western Atlantic Ocean on Thursday evening, trekking the last leg of a path that’ll bring its winds, rain, and storm surge into the Maritimes beginning late on Friday.

A large swath of the Maritimes remained under hurricane and tropical storm watches on Thursday evening as large Hurricane Lee steadily makes its way north over the western Atlantic. Some of the watches are likely to be upgraded to warnings by late Thursday night or early Friday morning as the storm’s impacts draw closer.

SAFETY: Monitor all tropical storm and hurricane watches on Environment Canada and Climate Change's Alerts page

As expected, Lee is expanding in size but has started to weaken as it pushes through cooler waters. While further weakening is expected, Lee is likely to remain a "large and dangerous hurricane into the weekend," says the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The footprint of Hurricane Lee’s tropical storm-force winds extended a whopping 555 km from the centre of the storm by Thursday evening, and its hurricane-force winds reached 165 km from the centre of the storm.

On its forecast track, the centre of Lee will pass Bermuda overnight Thursday before it approaches New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday. Impacts will begin in Atlantic Canada late Friday, peaking on Saturday before waning into the day Sunday.

Hurricane watches in effect, with the Maritimes on high alert

The hurricane weakened to a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h. It will continue to lose strength as it tracks north toward Atlantic Canada.

Despite Lee’s maximum winds falling, the storm’s sprawling footprint is important for any communities in its path. Lower maximum winds does not mean a lower overall threat from this storm.

A threat for heavy rains, high winds, and coastal flooding will extend hundreds of kilometres from the centre of the storm. The biggest concerns will be dangerous surf and coastal flooding, especially during high tide.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens Counties in Nova Scotia.

A Tropical Storm Watch is is effect for Saint John County, Fundy National Park, and Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick, as well as Annapolis, Kings, Lunenburg, and Hants Counties, Halifax Metro and Halifax County West, Cumberland County - Minas Shore, and Colchester County - Cobequid Bay in Nova Scotia.

Strongest impacts expected Saturday

The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says this will be a Saturday event for the strongest impacts, with lingering impacts expected on Sunday across the Maritimes as the storm weakens and moves away.

ATLSaturday

"While the centre of Lee could make landfall anywhere from Downeast Maine to western Nova Scotia as a strong tropical storm or post-tropical low late Saturday night or early Sunday, it is still expected to be a large and powerful system with impacts extending well away from the storm centre," the CHC warns.

Lee’s outer rain bands and gusty winds will push into the Maritimes on Saturday morning, with conditions deteriorating through the day as the bulk of the system moves in.

ATLRain

Between 60-100 mm of rain is possible in the southern Maritimes over the weekend. Localized flooding is likely, especially since the ground will be near saturation before the storm begins as tropical moisture fills in.

At the same time, winds will pick up late Friday and peak on Saturday, with gusts of 70-100 km/h expected.

Lee Power Outage Risk

Folks in communities along the coast can expect the storm’s strongest winds, with wind speeds quickly decreasing inland. Areas under the hurricane watch will likely see the strongest winds, with gusts as high as 120 km/h possible at times. Gusty winds are still possible Sunday even as conditions improve.

Rough waves and storm surge flooding will pose the greatest threat to coastal communities on the Bay of Fundy shores and the southwest coast of Nova Scotia. Lee could push a storm surge of 1 m or greater into the Bay of Fundy.

Lee Storm Surge

Folks across the region are understandably weary about tropical systems after the impacts of Dorian in 2019 and Fiona in 2022.

It’s likely that Hurricane Lee will not be as strong as either of those two systems. However, residents do need to stay on high alert for flooding, power outages, tree damage and coastal flooding.

Stay prepared

We’re now in the climatological peak of hurricane season across the Atlantic basin. Anyone along or near the East Coast should prepare for hazards like power outages and flooding regardless of this one storm’s progress.

Ensure you’ve got non-perishable food, water, personal hygiene supplies, flashlights, and batteries to last for several days without electricity or water. Prepare an emergency plan in case of flooding or evacuations.

STAY SAFE: What you need in your hurricane preparedness kit

Anxiety is normal when there’s a big storm out there, and even more so when the storm’s future is uncertain. Preparing for a storm long before one arrives ensures you’ll be ready to go if anything looms on the horizon in the weeks and months ahead.

Stay with The Weather Network for the duration of this storm as we closely monitor this hurricane and its developments.

