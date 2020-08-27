Hurricane Laura brings 'destruction everywhere'

Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. The CDC walked back controversial COVID-19 testing guidelines. And live from the White House, it's President Donald Trump (tonight at the RNC).

Let's dive into today's news.

A rare phenomenon could explain why a Michigan woman was mistakenly believed to be dead before funeral home staff realized she was still very much alive.

4 dead after 'extensive' damage from Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura roared ashore on the border of Texas and Louisiana as a Category 4 storm early Thursday, ripping apart buildings, severing power lines and clogging streets with debris as a dangerous storm surge trailed behind. More than 800,000 customers were without power Thursday and at least four deaths had been reported in Louisiana. With sustained winds of 150 mph, Laura's eye made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, before plowing a path of destruction north toward Arkansas, where the weakened storm was predicted to then curve east through Kentucky and Tennessee by Friday evening. By noon CDT, Laura had become a tropical storm, forecasters said, though they continued to warn of flooding danger and potential tornadoes.

CDC walks back controversial testing guidelines

The CDC has attempted to clarify recently changed guidelines for COVID-19 testing after backlash from disease experts. The revised guidelines had said people with no symptoms “do not necessarily need a test” – even if they were exposed to an infected person. In a statement, CDC director Robert Redfield said those who come in close contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 patient could be tested, even if they don’t show symptoms. “Everyone who needs a COVID-19 test, can get a test,” he said. “Everyone who wants a test does not necessarily need a test.” Where was Dr. Anthony Fauci when the controversial guidelines were made? "I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding the new testing recommendations," Fauci said.

How did your country handle coronavirus? Americans and Brits have the most negative responses.

Americans and Brits have the most negative responses. "Help me bring my daddy home": Months after a man died of COVID-19 overseas, his family can't get his remains.

NBA players decide to continue season

NBA players decided Thursday to try to finish the season restart inside the bubble, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The decision comes after an emotional week in which players struggled with the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, just 40 miles south of Milwaukee, where the Bucks play. On Wednesday, the Bucks decided not to play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against Orlando, leading to a tumultuous and historic evening in which two other games were not played. Some sports leagues across the country also joined the protest, postponing some or all of their games.

