'Increasingly concerned' for impact to Newfoundland as Hurricane Larry nears

Forecasters continue to keep a close eye on Hurricane Larry, churning in the Atlantic and taking a path that is expected to cause dangerous swells on the western Atlantic Coast this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center's (NHC) Wednesday morning update says Larry's maximum sustained winds continue around 185 km/h, with even higher gusts – still holding its Category 3 strength. Slow weakening is forecast during the next several days, but is expected to remain hurricane status during its faster northeastward motion by Friday.

The NHC also states Larry will continue moving across the central Atlantic, with its centre expected to pass east of Bermuda on Thursday.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the island Wednesday morning. Tropical storm conditions are possible beginning late Wednesday or early Thursday.

LarryTrack (2)

The storm is so powerful that swells generated by Larry will continue to affect the the Leeward Islands, portions of the Greater Antilles, and the Bahamas through midweek, and impact Bermuda through the end of the week.

Significant swells should reach the East Coast of the United States mid-week and Atlantic Canada on Thursday, and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the NHC warns.

TROPICAL CYCLONE STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR NEWFOUNDLAND

Latest information indicates that Hurricane Larry is likely to influence the weather in eastern Newfoundland on Friday. It's becoming increasingly likely that the centre of the storm will track across the Avalon Peninsula.

"While Hurricane Larry will not have a direct impact on the Maritimes, it will be a key factor for causing the front to slow as it tracks into the region, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms to the region," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

LarryTrackATL

Rainfall totals of 40-80 mm are expected for parts of the Maritimes, western Newfoundland, eastern Quebec and southeastern Labrador.

Story continues

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tropical cyclone statement, with impact from Larry expected to affect eastern Newfoundland on Friday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and large waves.

"Larry will be undergoing transition to a post-tropical storm while traveling very quickly through the region as a trough of low pressure approaches from the west. At this time we anticipate a period of heavy rainfall lasting a few hours as the storm tracks through, even if the centre passes offshore to the east of the Avalon," warns ECCC.

LarrySteering

A period of strong winds of similar duration will also occur on the eastern side of the system. The track of the storm however, will be critical in whether the strongest winds will hit land or stay offshore.

In the event of a direct path across eastern Newfoundland, wind gusts of 100-120+ km/h will be possible across the Avalon.

ATLGustsLarry

As well, large ocean waves stirred-up by the hurricane will arrive along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and southern Newfoundland Thursday. These waves will be particularly large on Friday, presenting a hazard to those close to the water.

The Grand Banks Marine district should pay close attention to this storm. The current track would place the banks on the windiest side of the storm with the greatest wave growth.

A LOOK AT THE CURRENT HURRICANE SEASON

The Atlantic hurricane season took off with force in May and June, but there was somewhat of a lull throughout the month of July as the stormy impacts came to a bit of a halt. Tropical storm activity picked up in full intensity once again during August, with forecasters still calling for an above average season that's set to peak September 10 and last right through November.

"After a record-setting start, the Atlantic 2021 hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead," said NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad in the updated hurricane forecast released last month.

The latest outlook reflects that the number of expected named storms with winds of 62 km/h is 15-21, including 7-10 hurricanes (winds of 119 km/h or greater), of which 3-5 could become major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5 with winds 178 km/h or greater). The forecast is a slight increase from the one NOAA released in May.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates on Larry.