Hurricane Julia brushes Colombia island, heads for Nicaragua

·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia swept by just south of Colombia's San Andres island Saturday evening soon after strengthening from a tropical storm, as Nicaraguans rushed to prepare for the storm's arrival overnight on their Caribbean coast.

After gaining power throughout the day, Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph (120 kph) Saturday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was centered about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west-southwest of San Andres and 125 miles (200 kilometers) east-northeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua. It was moving west at 17 mph (28 kph).

Colombian President Gustavo Petro had declared a “maximum alert” on San Andres as well as Providencia islands to the north and asked hotels to prepare space to shelter the vulnerable population. Officials on San Andres imposed a curfew for residents at 6 a.m. Saturday to limit people in the streets. Air operations to the islands were suspended.

Similar precautions were underway in the central area of Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast, where authorities issued an alert for all types of vessels to seek safe harbor. The hurricane was on a general path to the area of Bluefields and Pearl City.

Nicaraguan soldiers deployed to help evacuate inhabitants of islands and cays around the town of Sandy Bay Sirpi. The army said it delivered humanitarian supplies to Bluefields and Laguna de Perlas for distribution to 118 temporary shelters.

Forecasters said a greater threat than Julia’s winds were rains of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) — up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in isolated areas — that the storm was expected to dump across Central America.

“This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides through this weekend," the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm's remnants were forecast to sweep across Nicaragua and then skirt by the Pacific coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala, a region already saturated by weeks of heavy rains.

In Guatemala, officials said Julia could drench 10 departments in the east, center and west of the country — an area that has been most affected by this rainy season and where the poorest people are concentrated.

From May to September, storms have caused 49 confirmed deaths and six people are missing. Roads and hundreds of homes have been damaged, Guatemalan officials say.

In El Salvador, where 19 people have died this rainy season, the worst rainfall is expected Monday and Tuesday, said Fernando López, the minister of environmenta and natural resources. Officials said they had opened 61 shelters with the capacity to house more than 3,000 people.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Julia expected to hit Central America this weekend

    The storm is on track to make landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 1 hurricane

  • Mauna Loa summit closed until further notice due to 'heightened unrest'

    People will no longer be able to hike to the summit of the world's largest active volcano due to elevated seismic activity.

  • Man dies in hospital after being shot by officers in police station car park

    A man armed with a knife has died after being shot by armed officers in the car park of a police station in Derby. Officers reported seeing the man in the secure car park of Ascot Drive police station at 9.55am on Friday, Derbyshire Constabulary said. Armed officers were called and a police firearm was discharged at 10.03am. The white man, whose identity is unknown, was treated by officers until paramedics arrived but later died in hospital. Deputy Chief Constable Kate Meynell said the incident was not believed to be linked to terrorism, but added that “enquiries are ongoing”.

  • The US and Chinese militaries are both working on solar-powered drones that can spend weeks flying at the edge of space

    High-flying intelligence-gathering platforms would be invaluable in an era of precision-guided weapons.

  • Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday. The president’s grim assessment, delivered during a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday night, rippled around the globe and appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence

  • Wildlife deserts nature reserve known as Europe's Amazon

    Forest fires ignited by Russian shelling have devastated Ukraine's Drevlyansky reserve.

  • Ethiopia civil war: My patients are doomed to die in Tigray blockade

    Ethiopia's conflict has led to those in hospital needlessly dying, a doctor in Tigray tells the BBC.

  • Satellite Imagery Captures Damage to Crimean Bridge Following Blast

    Satellite imagery captured the aftermath of the deadly blast that damaged a section of the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, October 8.Russian investigators said a truck had exploded on the bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula to Russia. They said at least three people were killed in the explosion, including the truck’s driver and two people in a nearby car.Security footage circulating on social media captured the moment of the blast.Other footage from the scene shows a part of the bridge had collapsed.The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday night that the bridge had reopened to traffic. Credit: ©2022 Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Russia has started to 'prepare their society' for use of nuclear weapons, Zelensky says

    Zelensky said that Russia has started to 'prepare their society' for use of nuclear weapons.Source: BBC

  • Hurricane Ian drowning victim was "the best big brother"

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast. One of the storm's first publicly identified victims in Florida, the 35-year-old man's body was found this week by rescue crews near his home in Zolfo Springs in central Florida, the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said. Markgraff was known as “CJ” to many

  • Instagram Restricts Kanye West’s Account After Anti-Semitic Post

    American Jewish Committee criticized the rapper for using "anti-semitic tropes" when posting a text exchange with Sean "Diddy" Combs

  • Julia turns into hurricane, forecast shows heavy rain, flash-flood risk in Central America

    Hurricane Julia was passing by the Colombian island of San Andres Saturday night as it dashed across the Caribbean Sea toward Nicaragua, where it was expected to make landfall this weekend.

  • UPDATE 8-Blast hits Crimea bridge crucial to Russia's war, Putin orders more security

    A powerful blast damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday, hitting a prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine. The early morning explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, for which Russia did not immediately assign blame, prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree instructing tighter security for the bridge as well as the infrastructure supplying electricity and natural gas to the peninsula.

  • Actor TJ Miller says he will never work with Ryan Reynolds again

    Actor and comedian TJ Miller revealed that he wouldn't work with Ryan Reynolds again before opening up about a "weird moment" they had on the set of Deadpool.Miller, who starred as Wade Wilson's (played by Reynolds) best friend Weasel in the first two Deadpool movies, is not reprising the role for the upcoming third film.And in a recent interview on the Adam Carolla Show, he shared his feelings towards Reynolds and said he believes the star "hates" him.The Adam Carolla Show

  • Mila Kunis confirms longstanding That ‘70s Show rumour: ‘I’d like to make it very clear that I did lie’

    Actor played spoiled teenager Jackie Burkhart on hit American sitcom

  • Houston Authorities Collect Over 1,200 Guns in Buyback Event

    Authorities in Houston, Texas, collected over 1,200 guns from members of the public during a gun buyback event on Saturday, October 8.The event was organized by the Houston Mayor’s Office and Houston Police Department as part of One Safe Houston, a city public safety program aimed at reducing violent crime.According to the mayor’s office, a total of 1,208 guns were collected at the event, including 368 revolvers, 279 semi-automatic handguns, 243 shotguns, 227 rifles, and 91 semi-automatic rifles.Members of the public received gift cards of varying value in exchange for different types of guns, according to event information. Credit: Houston Police via Storyful

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tommy Nield rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. Bethel-Thompson hit Nield on a 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 to put Toronto ahead 23-20. B.C.'s Sean Whyte appeared poised to tie the CFL contest but his 41-yard field goal attempt with 1:30 remaining hit the left upright. B.C. quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. began the fourth-quarter fireworks with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Keon

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on