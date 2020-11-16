Hurricane Iota nearing Cat 5 strength as it gets closer to Central America landfall

Iota, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is continuing to strengthen and could turn into a Cat 5 sometime Monday as it gets closer to making landfall near the Nicaragua-Honduras border, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm’s track is similar to Eta, another Category 4 hurricane that battered the area just over a week ago, and is forecast to bring catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and heavy rain to Central America.

Iota was moving west at 10 mph early Monday and was about 20 miles northwest of Isla de Providencia, Colombia and about 145 miles southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua-Honduras border, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane hunter aircraft has found that the storm’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph with higher gusts, making it a powerful Category 4 hurricane. To be a Cat 5, it would need to have maximum sustained winds of at least 157 mph.

On the forecast track, Iota will pass near or over Providencia island, which is under a hurricane warning, later Monday.

“Additional rapid strengthening is expected during the next 12 to 18 hours, and Iota could possibly be a catastrophic category 5 hurricane when it approaches Central America tonight,” forecasters wrote in the 4 a.m. advisory Monday.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras-Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi and the coast of northeastern Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras-Nicaragua border. A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning is in effect for San Andres.

A tropical storm warning is also in effect for the coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Bluefields and for the northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca to Punta Castilla.

Iota is expected to weaken after landfall and should be a tropical storm by the time it moves over Honduras and a tropical depression by the time it nears El Salvador and Guatemala, according to the hurricane center.

How will Iota affect Central America?

“Through Thursday, heavy rainfall from Iota will likely lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America. Flooding and mudslides in Honduras and Nicaragua could be exacerbated by Hurricane Eta’s recent effects there, resulting in significant to potentially catastrophic impacts,” forecasters wrote.

Forecasters predict 8 to 16 inches of rain will be possible through Thursday in Honduras, northern Nicaragua, Guatemala and southern Belize. Some isolated areas will possibly see up to a total of 20 to 30 inches, especially from northeast Nicaragua into northern Honduras, according to the hurricane center.

The hurricane center also expects the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras will see a life-threatening storm surge as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels, with large and dangerous waves near the coast.

Costa Rica and Panama are forecast to see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 12 inches. El Salvador and southern Nicaragua should expect 3 to 5 inches, with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 10 inches.